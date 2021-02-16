



February 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Container traffic in terminals grows in January by COSCO Shipping Ports

Increase in volumes moveded in Chinese ports. Decline in foreign terminals

Last month, the port terminals that are part of the group Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports have moveded traffic container of more than 8.6 million teu, with an increase in the +2.7% on January 2020. Growth was generated by the increase of +4.6% in the volume of traffic moveded by the terminals of the group in China's ports which was equal to almost 6.3 millions of teu, while traffic in COSCO Shipping terminals Ports in foreign ports fell by -2.0% to 2.3 millions of teu.

Among the Chinese group's terminals in Mediterranean ports, the last month the traffic moveded in Spanish ports by the company cosco shipping ports (Spain) Terminals is wholly controlled increased by +1.2% to 306,000 teu. On the other hand, declining traffic in the port of Piraeus by the company piraeus container terminal (PCT) which is amounted to 365,000 teu (-14.0%) and in the port of Ports Said by the investee (20%) Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) which is was equal to 312,000 teu. Activity has also decreased reefer terminal of the Italian port of Vado Ligure, participated in the 40% from the Chinese company, which was equal to less than 5,000 teu compared to over 5,000 in January 2020.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail