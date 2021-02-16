|
February 16, 2021
- Container traffic in terminals grows in January
by COSCO Shipping Ports
-
- Increase in volumes moveded in Chinese ports. Decline in
foreign terminals
-
- Last month, the port terminals that are part of the group
Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports have moveded traffic
container of more than 8.6 million teu, with an increase in the
+2.7% on January 2020. Growth was generated by the
increase of +4.6% in the volume of traffic moveded by the terminals of the
group in China's ports which was equal to almost 6.3
millions of teu, while traffic in COSCO Shipping terminals
Ports in foreign ports fell by -2.0% to 2.3
millions of teu.
-
- Among the Chinese group's terminals in Mediterranean ports, the
last month the traffic moveded in Spanish ports by the company
cosco shipping ports (Spain) Terminals is wholly controlled
increased by +1.2% to 306,000 teu. On the other hand, declining
traffic in the port of Piraeus by the company
piraeus container terminal (PCT) which is
amounted to 365,000 teu (-14.0%) and in the port of Ports Said by the
investee (20%) Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) which is
was equal to 312,000 teu. Activity has also decreased
reefer terminal of the Italian port of Vado Ligure, participated in the
40% from the Chinese company, which was equal to less than
5,000 teu compared to over 5,000 in January 2020.
