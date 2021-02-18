|
|
February 18, 2021
|
|
- Container traffic in Los Angeles Harbor in January
increased by +3.6%
-
- Record for the month of containers full on disembarkation and
empty containers
-
- Last month, double-digit growth in the
container traffic moveded from the port of los angeles in place
since last August. In January 2021, the Californian airport
835,000 teu, with a progression of the
+3.6% on January last year. The containers full at landing
and boarding amounted to 438,000 teu (+5.5%), respectively,
which constitutes the new record for the month of January, and at 119,000
(-19.5%). The handling of empty containers has been
279,000 teu (+14.5%), a new record for the month of January, of
only 254 teu on landing (-97.7%) and 278,000 at boarding
(+19.9%).