February 18, 2021

Container traffic in Los Angeles Harbor in January increased by +3.6%

Record for the month of containers full on disembarkation and empty containers

Last month, double-digit growth in the container traffic moveded from the port of los angeles in place since last August. In January 2021, the Californian airport 835,000 teu, with a progression of the +3.6% on January last year. The containers full at landing and boarding amounted to 438,000 teu (+5.5%), respectively, which constitutes the new record for the month of January, and at 119,000 (-19.5%). The handling of empty containers has been 279,000 teu (+14.5%), a new record for the month of January, of only 254 teu on landing (-97.7%) and 278,000 at boarding (+19.9%).





