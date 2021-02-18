



February 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news European intermodal traffic in the fourth quarter of 2020 showed a rebound of +10%

Fourth consecutive year of decline in volumes moved by the German Kombiverkehr

The Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) has announced that in the last quarter of 2020 combined transport volumes recorded a rebound of about 10% compared to the same period of the previous year, upside - specified the association - thanks to which the overall negative performance european intermodal transport for the whole of 2020 will be less than half of the fall in gross domestic product of the European Union.

Meanwhile, the German intermodal transport operator Kombiverkehr announced that last year he moved a intermodal traffic equal to 858,000 truck shipments (or 1.72 million containers), with a decrease of about -3% on the 2019. This is the fourth consecutive annual decline for the Germanic company.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail