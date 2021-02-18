|
February 18, 2021
- European intermodal traffic in the fourth quarter of 2020
showed a rebound of +10%
-
- Fourth consecutive year of decline in volumes moved by the
German Kombiverkehr
-
- The Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) has announced that
in the last quarter of 2020 combined transport volumes
recorded a rebound of about 10% compared to the
same period of the previous year, upside - specified
the association - thanks to which the overall negative performance
european intermodal transport for the whole of 2020 will be
less than half of the fall in gross domestic product
of the European Union.
-
- Meanwhile, the German intermodal transport operator
Kombiverkehr announced that last year he moved a
intermodal traffic equal to 858,000 truck shipments (or 1.72
million containers), with a decrease of about -3% on the
2019. This is the fourth consecutive annual decline for
the Germanic company.
