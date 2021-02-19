



February 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the fourth quarter of 2020, the decrease in traffic in the port of Rotterdam

In the whole year, 436.8 million tonnes of goods (-6.9%)

In the last quarter of 2020, the decrease in freight traffic moved by the port of Rotterdam in place consecutively for six quarters, improvement which was generated mainly, particularly in the flow of goods for export, from the increase, even if containerised traffic and the more increased traffic in rolling stock and petroleum products Refined. In the period October-December last year, the airport dutch, which is the first European port by volume of traffic, handlinged 114.5 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.2% over the same period of 2019, of which 76.2% million tonnes of landing loads (-4.6%) and 38.3 million tonnes of goods on board (+6.3%).

In total, containerised goods amounted to 38.7 million tonnes (+1.4%), with container handling which amounted to almost 3.7 million teu (+1.4%). In rolling stock sector, 6.9 million tonnes (+18.2%), while the other miscellaneous goods were equal to 1.6 million tonnes (-2.9%). The overall bulk figure was 49.0 million tonnes (-5.2%), of which 22.5 million tonnes of crude oil (-16.6%), 17.4 million tonnes tonnes of refined petroleum products (+11.7%), 1.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (-28.6%) and 8.0 million tonnes of other liquid loads (+5.8%). The bulk totalled 18.3 million tonnes (-1.5%), including 6.6 million tonnes of minerals and scrap (-12.2%), 5.6 million tonnes million tonnes of coal (-0.2%), 2.3 million tonnes agricultural bulk (-12.8%) and 3.8 million tons of other (+34.4%).

In the whole of 2020, the Dutch port moved 436.8 million tonnes of goods, down -6.9% on the year of which 296.0 million tonnes of cargoes at the landing (-9.2%) and 140.8 million tonnes at boarding (-1.9%). Overall, container goods amounted to 151.1 million tonnes (-1.2%) carried out with a handling of more than 14.3 million teu (-3.2%). In the segment of the various goods were also moved 24.0 million tonnes of ro-ro loads (-1.2%) and 6.0 million tons of other loads (-8.3%). Liquid bulk was 192.0 million tonnes (-9.1%), of which 93.6 million tonnes of oil crude oil (-10.2%), 60.1 million tonnes of petroleum products refined (-11.9%), 6.2 million tonnes of natural gas liquefied (-12.7%) and 32.1 million tonnes of other bulk (+1.3%). Solid bulk fell by -14.3% to 63.8 million tonnes, of which 22.7 million tonnes were tonnes of minerals and scrap (-24.5%), 17.3 million tonnes of tonnes of coal (-22.8%), 10.3 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (+4.8%) and 13.5 million tonnes of other solid bulk (+10.6%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec