February 19, 2021
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, the
decrease in traffic in the port of Rotterdam
- In the whole year, 436.8 million
tonnes of goods (-6.9%)
- In the last quarter of 2020, the
decrease in freight traffic moved by the port of
Rotterdam in place consecutively for six quarters, improvement
which was generated mainly, particularly in the
flow of goods for export, from the increase, even if
containerised traffic and the more
increased traffic in rolling stock and petroleum products
Refined. In the period October-December last year, the airport
dutch, which is the first European port by volume of
traffic, handlinged 114.5 million tons of goods, with
a decrease of -1.2% over the same period of 2019, of which 76.2%
million tonnes of landing loads (-4.6%) and 38.3 million
tonnes of goods on board (+6.3%).
- In total, containerised goods amounted to 38.7
million tonnes (+1.4%), with container handling
which amounted to almost 3.7 million teu (+1.4%). In
rolling stock sector, 6.9 million
tonnes (+18.2%), while the other miscellaneous goods were equal to
1.6 million tonnes (-2.9%). The overall bulk figure
was 49.0 million tonnes (-5.2%), of which
22.5 million tonnes of crude oil (-16.6%), 17.4 million tonnes
tonnes of refined petroleum products (+11.7%), 1.2
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (-28.6%) and 8.0
million tonnes of other liquid loads (+5.8%). The bulk
totalled 18.3 million tonnes (-1.5%), including
6.6 million tonnes of minerals and scrap (-12.2%), 5.6 million tonnes
million tonnes of coal (-0.2%), 2.3 million tonnes
agricultural bulk (-12.8%) and 3.8 million tons of other
(+34.4%).
- In the whole of 2020, the Dutch port moved 436.8
million tonnes of goods, down -6.9% on the year
of which 296.0 million tonnes of cargoes at the
landing (-9.2%) and 140.8 million tonnes at boarding (-1.9%).
Overall, container goods amounted to 151.1
million tonnes (-1.2%) carried out with a handling of
more than 14.3 million teu (-3.2%). In the segment
of the various goods were also moved 24.0 million
tonnes of ro-ro loads (-1.2%) and 6.0 million tons of
other loads (-8.3%). Liquid bulk was 192.0 million
tonnes (-9.1%), of which 93.6 million tonnes of oil
crude oil (-10.2%), 60.1 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined (-11.9%), 6.2 million tonnes of natural gas
liquefied (-12.7%) and 32.1 million tonnes of other bulk
(+1.3%). Solid bulk fell by -14.3%
to 63.8 million tonnes, of which 22.7 million tonnes were
tonnes of minerals and scrap (-24.5%), 17.3 million tonnes of
tonnes of coal (-22.8%), 10.3 million tonnes of
agricultural bulk (+4.8%) and 13.5 million tonnes of other
solid bulk (+10.6%).
