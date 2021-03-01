



March 1, 2021

Original news Last year the traffic of the goods in the Tunisian ports is diminished of -1,8%

In the solo fourth trimester the decrease has been of -4,3%

Last year the Tunisian ports have enlivened 26,7 million tons of goods, with a bending of the -1,8% on the 2019 that is generated by the decrease of the volumes enlivened in the second and fourth trimester of the 2020 that they have recorded dear respective of -4,5% and -4,3% on the correspondents periods of the year precedence partially compensated from the increments of +8.2% and marked +1.1% in the first and third trimester.

In entire the 2020 total of the goods to the disembarkation it has been of 17,3 million tons (+2.1%) and that of the goods to the boarding of 9,4 million tons (- 8.4%). The total traffic of hydrocarbons is piled to 7,3 million tons (- 2.8%) and that of the other liquid bulk to 827 thousand tons (- 8.0%). In the field of the solid bulk tons of cereals (+14.8% are enlivened 5,3 million) and 5,0 million tons of other cargos (- 15.2%). In the section of the goods several the traffic has been of 8,2 million tons (- 0.1%). The single containerized trade has been of 4,2 million tons (+4.2%), with a handling of containers that has been pairs to 483 thousand teu (+1.9%), while that of the rotabili has totaled beyond 1,8 million tons (- 9.3%). The traffic of the passengers of the line services has been of 319 thousand people (- 56.4%).

