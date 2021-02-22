|
February 22, 2021
- SEA Europe trusts that the EU's new trade strategy
protect the European shipbuilding industry
-
- Tytgat: the association looks forward to working on
close contact with the EU Commission to adopt the necessary
"autonomous" tools
-
- "Despite numerous declarations and commitments, in
Europe the maritime technologies sector, and in particular
shipbuilding, is still awaiting action
aimed at filling a glaging legal gap in the
trade defence instruments that for more than three decades has
prevented the shipbuilding industry from protecting itself from
unfair commercial practices.' Christophe denounced it
Tytgat, Secretary-General of SEA Europe, the European Association
shipbuilding industry, commenting on the new
review of EU trade policy adopted on Thursday
the European Commission, a new strategy - explained the
European Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, who is
adopted because, 'in order to help restore the
growth and job creation after the pandemic,
we must be able to count on open and rules-based trade.'
-
- Highlighting that production capacities in the field
maritime union are essential for Europe's strategic autonomy and
for the EU's ambitions to lead a double revolution both
"green" that digital, Tytgat pointed out that, as
observed by SEA Europe in its response to the consultation
on the review of EU trade policy, practices
unfair commercial activities in progress, which have worsened with the outbreak of
covid-19 pandemic, put at risk the survival of the
european maritime technology industry, especially in
lack of strategic and specific solutions to ensure equality
conditions in the shipbuilding sector and for
safeguard trade against rampant competition
from East Asia.
-
- "As early as 1988," recalled the Secretary-General of the
sea europe - the then European Commission announced actions
against trade distortions from shipyards
asians, admitting that -- said Tytgat referring to the
foreign policy guidelines for the area of foreign policy
shipbuilding projects adopted by the EU Commission on 23 March 1988 in
with a view to specific negotiations to be taken against
Japan and South Korea -- "could not refuse to
allow this industry (shipbuilding) to equip itself with weapons of
trade defence that are available to other industries."
Unfortunately -- complained Tytgat -- none of those actions
announced has been adopted or has never materialised.
What a consequence - recriminated the Secretary-General of SEA
Europe - Europe has completely lost its sector of
construction of merchant ships and has lost part of the
offshore construction to the benefit of Asia, exposing itself to dangerous
vulnerabilities and dependencies on Asia. With Covid-19 -
tytgat - the remainder of the strategic sector of the
european shipbuilding industry is at risk, and so it is also
its entire supply chain."
-
- However, SEA Europe is confident that the new
adopted by the EU in the field of trade can correct these errors
and the association expressed appreciation for the firm commitment
expressed by the European Commission in "developing its own
tools to protect European companies from business practices
unfair measures' and in using 'autonomous instruments to
pursue, where necessary, the interests of the EU.' 'SEA
Europe - pointed out Tytgat - firmly believes that the new
trade strategy and the upcoming new EU instrument in
foreign subsidies provide the right political impetus
in order for the European Commission finally to fulfil its
responsibility for filling specific gaps in the
legal instruments in trade defence instruments for the sector
shipbuilding and therefore - specified Tytgat - awaits
looking forward to working closely with the European Commission
to adopt the necessary "autonomous" tools that
safeguard and promote the foundations of the maritime industry
European. These foundations of the maritime industry - concluded
Tytgat - are vital for strategic autonomy, innovation and
sustainable growth of Europe.'
