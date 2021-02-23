|
February 23, 2021
- In 2020, the port of Piraeus moved 5.44 million
container (-3.7%)
-
- Traffic at the terminal managed by the Authority is growing
Greek port
-
- Last year, container traffic moved from the port
piraeus amounted to 5.44 million teu, with a
decrease of -3.7% on 2019, which follows four consecutive years of
growth in volumes processed by the Greek airport. The Authority
Piraeus Port, announcing the 2020 financial results,
year ended with revenues of €132.9 million
(-10,9%) and a post-tax profit of €26.4 million
(-25.5%), reported that traffic moveded last year to
Pier I of the airport, which is managed directly by the
was equal to almost 541,000 teu, with an increase in the
+10.5% generated by the +16.8% increase in transhipment traffic
which amounted to 446,000 teu, while the traffic of
import-export fell by -12.0% to 95,000 teu.
This total volume of traffic is added to the volume
last year at Pier II and III, the other container ports of the
port of Piraeus which are operated by china's COSCO Shipping Ports and
that totalled 4.90 million teu in 2020, with a
decrease of -5.1% on 2019.
