



February 23, 2021

Last year, container traffic moved from the port piraeus amounted to 5.44 million teu, with a decrease of -3.7% on 2019, which follows four consecutive years of growth in volumes processed by the Greek airport. The Authority Piraeus Port, announcing the 2020 financial results, year ended with revenues of €132.9 million (-10,9%) and a post-tax profit of €26.4 million (-25.5%), reported that traffic moveded last year to Pier I of the airport, which is managed directly by the was equal to almost 541,000 teu, with an increase in the +10.5% generated by the +16.8% increase in transhipment traffic which amounted to 446,000 teu, while the traffic of import-export fell by -12.0% to 95,000 teu. This total volume of traffic is added to the volume last year at Pier II and III, the other container ports of the port of Piraeus which are operated by china's COSCO Shipping Ports and that totalled 4.90 million teu in 2020, with a decrease of -5.1% on 2019.









