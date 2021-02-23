



February 23, 2021

In the last trimester the decrease has been of -29,8%

The port of Wilhelmshaven, the port of call entered in function to fine summer 2012 that it is constructed with the scope of giving to Germany a landing place to portacontainer of increasing the abilities that have a draught such from not being able to enter independently in other national ports from the level of the tide ( on 21 September 2012), it has closed the 2020 with a fort decrease of the -33,8% of the traffic of the container. Today the minister of the Economy of the Lowland Sassonia, Bernd Althusmann, has announced that the container terminal of the harbour port of call, that is managed by the German group Eurogate, has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 423.243 teu, that is 215,841 teu in less regarding 2019.

The contraction of the activity happened in 2020 is produced by decreases to two figures of the traffic in all the trimesters of the year, with a decrease of the -48,3% in the first three months to which they are continuations bendings respective of the -25,6%, -25,4% and -29,8%. The trend negative was already in existence from the third and fourth trimester of 2019 with decrease respective of the -11,8% and -32,6%.

Altogether last year the ports of the Sassonia Lowland have enlivened 48,7 million tons of goods, the -9,0% in regarding less 53,5 million tons in 2019. The single traffic of the bulk is piled to about 37 million tons (- 7%) and that of the goods several to 11,7 million tons (- 14%).

