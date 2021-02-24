



February 24, 2021

They will be able to transport 4,700 meters of goods rotabili, 2,500 ceu and 2,000 teu

The partenopeo shipowning group Grimaldi has signed an agreement of the total value of beyond 500 million dollars with the Korean ship yards Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. for the construction of six new multipurpose ships ro-ro. The new naval, long units 250 meters, wide 38 meters and with a gross capacity of 45.684 tons, will inaugurate a new called class "G5", evolution of the precedence class of multipurpose unit ro-ro "G4" constructed by the same yard and taken in delivery from the Grimaldi group between 2014 and 2015.

The ships of the class "G5" will be able to transport 4,700 linear meters of goods rotabili, 2,500 ceu (car equivalent unit) and 2,000 container teu. Regarding the precedence class "G4", the new units will have an unchanged rotabili ability while that for the container will be doubled.

The delivery of the six commissioned ships is previewed between the first months of the 2023 and end of 2024. The new units will replace ship of the group that will have reached the 25 years of age and will be employed between the North Europe and Africa Occidentale, in particular with destination Lagos (Nigeria).

Grimaldi has announced famous that, as well as for their cargo ability, the ships "G5" will be distinguished for the adoption of numerous technological solutions to the vanguard finalized to the energetic efficientamento and the reduction of the environmental impact. It is the main engine that the diesel auxiliary generators will satisfy the levels of NOx set up from the regulations Tier III, while the system of propulsion integrated between rudder and propeller will afford to diminish the whirling losses and, consequently, to optimize the propulsive efficiency and to reduce the fuel burnups. The ships then will be managed for the supply of electric power from earth during the mooring, that it constitutes, whereby available, an alternative to the fossil fuel burnup during the pauses in port. Moreover the consumption electrical worker of the edge machinery (pumps, fans, etc) will be reduced thanks to the installation of the devices variable frequency drive, while the innovative painting application to lowland rugosità will afford to reduce the resistance to the advance, increasing the efficiency of the units. At last the ships will be equipped of systems hybrids of purification of gases of drainage for the discouragement of the emissions of sulfur and particulate matter. The shipowning group has evidenced that, with demonstration of their high environmental energy efficiency and, the units "G5" will allow a reduction of the emissions of co2 for ton transported until 43% regarding the other multipurpose ships ro-ro of the Grimaldi fleet.