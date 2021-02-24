



February 24, 2021

Necessary - it has evidenced - to give urgent performance to the provisions already adopted let alone to preview actions of economic support to fields that have huge losses quickly

The Italian Confederation Shipping (Confitarma) complains the absence of concrete measures for the marine transport in the within of the proposal of National Plan of Resumption and Resilience. Yesterday, in the course of a audition in front of the Eighth Commission Transports of the Senate in the within of the examination in advisory center of the proposal of PNRR, the president of the Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, after to have restated that in the PNRR the only concrete participations for the marine field contained in the plan regard local public transport and the portualità that, even though important segment of the marine section, represent only a part of the system, have recriminated that not there are concrete actions for how much concerns to the marine transport in its complex, although this represents one of the more important fields for the ecological transition.

The president of the Confitarma has specified to the senatorial Commission which, to warning of the Italian shipowning industry, would have to be the actions in the within of the missions of the PNRR. Mattioli has explained that for the digitalisation, fundamental aspect for the marine transport, would be necessary to adapt to the systems of interface ship/port and to develop in this optical the computerized platforms, to institute the national registrar's office of the seafarers in the within of the most total performance of the reform of the placement of the seafarers, to put into effect the reform of the Navigation code for a transition towards the digital and to adopt newspapers and electronic documents of edge.

Moreover, regarding the ecological transition, considering that in 2023 the effectiveness of two indices IMO in the picture of the stiff normative initiatives is previewed to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions by the ships in exercise, included portarinfuse the liquid sand banks and, Confitarma proposes to define an participation plan that the development process facilitates and accelerates/renewal and adaptation of the flag fleet, being involved is the shipbuilding greater Italian, already world leader in some sections to high value, is that minor in crisis from years. It would then be necessary - it has specified Mattioli - to characterize the financial instruments necessary also through the involvement of Bank of Deposits and Loans and the private sector and to put into effect a strategy that guarantees the identification of solid rows of supplying that they allow the resource with advance fuels and the development of necessary infrastructures to the distribution and bunkeraggio of the GNL. In such sense - it has observed - he would be crucial the introduction of mechanisms that stimulate the question of such producing, which, for example financial norms of defiscalizzazione/support for the construction of warehouses and/or distributors of GNL in the Italian ports or to stimulate the ecological transition through specific financial supports to the harbour investments in technical means. In particular, with reference to the investments previewed for the cold-ironing, Confitarma signals that the adaptation of the ships involves huge costs at the expense of the shipowner and therefore would be necessary to identify detailed lists resources to assign to the scope.

Moreover, for infrastructures and mobility, according to Confitarma it would have to adopt a model, recalled also from the Authority of Regulation of the Transports, based on which the subsidies are not distributed to the companies of navigation but as contribution directly to the user, that is passengers and haulers (model already put into effect in Spain) and to manage extraordinary a triennial or four-year plan of participations to finance with adequate state or public resources.

For the formation they would be necessary actions in order to assign to adequate resources species on aspects of green and blue economy/sustainability and on aspects of technological innovation of the marine field, in the several degrees of instruction. Moreover it would be necessary to upgrade the activities of the "experimental centers of development of the competences", it turns to strengthen the system of professional training and qualification of the field competences.

Finding that the lines guide for the definition of the PNRR give the possibility to put into effect structural reforms, Mattioli has remembered that "in such sense for a long time the marine field is joined in the demand for a governance only for the sea. In this difficult phase of reflection on the order of the Country - it has emphasized the president of the Confitarma - it is necessary, waiting for the wished constitution of an effective center of political-administrative coordination dedicated to the marine activities, to strengthen the directions/offices of the MIT dedicated for competence to the matters of the portualità, navigation and the logistics".

In the course of the Mattioli audition it has evidenced moreover that one is "near of a revolution of the field of national the marine transport. Shortly, in fact - it has remembered - the process of extension of the benefits of the Italian flag to the communitarian flags will be concluded that will have naturally to be only turned to those entrepreneurial subjects users of the ships stablily which rooted on the Italian territory, that they contribute to generate GDP for our economy. Al fine to avoid how much unfortunately already happened in the Italian logistics, where the hegemony of the great international operators has come to determine itself who decide if, as, what and how much to transport - the president of the Confitarma has rimarcato - it is necessary to defend the enterprise and the Italian flag creating the conditions of increase and development of the many excellent truths of our field. The best way in order to make it is through the simplification and the update of norms and procedures that go back also to the 1800's. Confitarma has introduced a project for many aspects to cost zero for the state treasury".

"the PNRR - it has continued Mattioli - represents an unrepeatable and extraordinary occasion for the resumption and throws again of the Italian economy. Unfortunately, but, there is the concrete risk that for some fields the auspicious effects of the Plan will be manifested too late". In fact - it has specified - the adopted extraordinary maneuver in the course of 2020 through various provisions has previewed various measures of first support that are still not put into effect. "It is necessary - it has concluded Mattioli - to give urgent performance to the provisions already adopted let alone to preview actions of economic support to refreshment of the huge losses that other fields, firstly the cisterniero section, are enduring because of the devastating decrease of the question".