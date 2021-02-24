



February 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ICS, for the resumption of the economies is necessary to remove the trade barriers

Poulsson: economic nationalism is not the road to cover

To remove restrictive the commercial policies could stimulate the total economic resumption Covid-19 post producing rises of the Gross Domestic Product one until +3.4%. It supports the shipowning organization International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) according to a study realized with professor Craig Van Grasstek of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government who is introduced today in the course of webinar "the The Role of Trade in the Post Recovery" and will be illustrated also to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to task force the B20 on the commerce and investments, that it will formulate recommendations directed to the G20, let alone to the launches it block commercial, as the UA, the EU and the APEC.

From the study it emerges that the countries of all the world could increase to their perspectives of economic resumption from the Covid-19 reducing the restrictive policies in matter of marine commerce: to reduce commercial protectionism could carry to increase the GDP of the national economies until +3.4%. The specific relationship that the countries to high yield could see a medium increase of +4.5% of their exports of goods if they had to loosen the tariff and not tariff restrictions to the exchanges, while the economies of the developing countries could record a still greater increase, of +7%, if they little reduced also their restrictions.

Remembering that, second the World Trade Organization (WTO), until by the 2009 1,7 trillions of dollars of world-wide imports is influenced by constraints as these, the study evidences that the trade barriers are being profitable more difficult for the national economies to resume itself from the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19.

Remembering moreover that it negotiate formal within the WTO on the liberalizations in the commerce are interrupted for various years, the study illustrates four scenes of potential reform that go from "a highly ambitious" scene (when the countries reduce the tariff and not tariff measures of 50%), to "moderated and balanced" (reduction of 10%), to a "moderate one and unbalanced" (the rich countries reduce of 10%, the developing countries of 5%), to a scene based "only on commercial rates and agreements" (based on which all the countries carry out a reduction of only based 10% on the traditional commercial rates and the commercial engagements).

"The elimination of the tariff barriers and not tariff - it has observed the president of the ICS, Esben Poulsson - is instruments easy and fast on hand of the political responsibles in order to increase to the levels of the GDP, being profitable this favorable situation for all in catalyzing the economic resumption from the Covid-19. The countries to all the levels of economic development would be better, and nobody would be certainly worse, if also modest reductions were applied to the existing barriers. In order to guarantee a solid world-wide economy and in order to assure that the people benefit from a more efficient marine commerce, the countries would have to pick the opportunities evidenced from the study. These problems must be faced are on a national level that international if we want to resume us from the impacts of the pandemic. Our relation - it has concluded Poulsson - demonstrates that economic nationalism is not the road to cover".