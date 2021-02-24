



February 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The ECSA exhorts to make of shipping one of the hinges on which basing the reform of the business policy of the EU

Dorsman: the value of the marine transport for the European economy cannot be underrated

The association of European shipowners ECSA wishes that the reform of the business policy of the European Union based on the new strategy introduced last week from the EU commission holds account of the fundamental role that the field of the European marine transport covers for the EU and its economy. "The marine transport - the general secretary of the European Community Shipowners' Associations has remembered, Martin Dorsman - represents 76% of the foreign trade of the EU. Therefore the value of the marine transport for the European economy cannot be underrated".

In particular, the ECSA has expressed support to the priority of the strategy turns to the reform of the World Trade Organization so that it makes sure to us that the WTO remains the central forum in order to negotiate an ulterior liberalization of the commerce and in order to resolve the controversies.

The European shipowning association supports moreover the renewed attention of the EU for the implementation and the application of the commercial agreements of the EU, comes to an agreement - it has specified the ECSA - that they are a lot appreciated from the marine field of the EU.

The ECSA has manifested sharing also relatively to the ambition of the EU to contribute through own business policy to the total progress in sustainability topic and of responsible chains of supplying, evidencing the necessity that, so that these efforts have happened, the sustainability are very balanced in the within of the business policy and not it translate in ulterior protectionism or obstacles to the commerce, placing therefore the marine field to the center of the business policy of the EU.

"In main quality of carriers of the commercial exchanges - Dorsman has explained - the marine transport has an alive interest for the business policy of the EU, that it constitutes a primary economic union and he is a main actor on the world-wide scene, also within the WTO. The shipping - it has emphasized the general secretary of the ECSA - need of the total commerce has and the total commerce cannot exist without the shipping".