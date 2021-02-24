



February 24, 2021

Original news The Helvetic federal Council starts a consultation procedure on the introduction of the tonnage tax

The government considers that, in consideration of the attended positive effects for the Swiss economy, the eventual entered minors of the State would have to be of negligible entity

The Helvetic federal Council has started a consultation procedure on the regarding bill the introduction of the tonnage tax applicable to the ships, initiative that draws origin from a mandate assigned parliamentarian of 2016 in the picture of the consultations on Reform III in matter of fiscal imposition on the enterprises. In such context the Federal Department of Finances was charged to reexamine the constitutional conformity of the tax on the tonnage of the ships, as it considers that the introduction of the tonnage tax in the Swiss fiscal right would represent a aimed instrument in order to guarantee the competitiveness of Switzerland in the field of the marine transport. In particular, one considers that its introduction would create equal conditions in a competitiveness context face to attract enterprises of marine transport characterized by elevated mobility and assets in the field of the transport of goods and people.

From part its federal Council has evidenced the opportunity to introduce environmental criteria in the Swiss tax on the naval tonnage and, to such scope, the preliminary project for the introduction of the tonnage tax previews therefore fiscal facilities for the navigation societies that respect the atmosphere.

Specifying that the repercussions financial institutions of a tax on the tonnage cannot be estimated in reliable way for the deficiency of statistical data, the federate Council has evidenced that however, in consideration of the attended positive effects for the Swiss economy, the eventual entered minors of the State would have to be of negligible entity.