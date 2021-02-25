



February 25, 2021

Original news Port workers' contract renewed

Average increase of EUR 110, of which EUR 10 goes to the accompaniment to the early exodus

The national collective agreement of the port workers, which will be valid from the first january 2021 until 31 December 2023. It is - explained the secretaries-general of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti, Stefano Malorgio, Salvatore Pellecchia and Claudio Tarlazzi, giving news of the agreement, of 'a contractual renewal concerning the about 20,000 employees, to whom it delivers an increase at full capacity equal to 110 euros of which 10 euros for the Accompanying Fund early exodus plus a one-off holiday 300 euros for the period 2019/2020.'

"The signing of the contract - highlighted Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi - it is important for the entire sector that never stopped even though it was involved in the effects of the Pandemic. This renewal, which even more affirms the centrality of the collective agreement as an instrument regulatory of the entire sector called to deal with many challenges, starting with italy's post-pandemic economic revival.









