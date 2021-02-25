|
February 25, 2021
- Port workers' contract renewed
- Average increase of EUR 110, of which EUR 10 goes to the
accompaniment to the early exodus
- The national collective agreement of the
port workers, which will be valid from the first
january 2021 until 31 December 2023. It is - explained the
secretaries-general of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti, Stefano
Malorgio, Salvatore Pellecchia and Claudio Tarlazzi, giving news of the
agreement, of 'a contractual renewal concerning the
about 20,000 employees, to whom it delivers an increase at full capacity equal to
110 euros of which 10 euros for the Accompanying Fund
early exodus plus a one-off holiday
300 euros for the period 2019/2020.'
- "The signing of the contract - highlighted Malorgio,
Pellecchia and Tarlazzi - it is important for the entire sector that
never stopped even though it was involved in the effects of the
Pandemic. This renewal, which even more affirms the
centrality of the collective agreement as an instrument
regulatory of the entire sector called to deal with many
challenges, starting with italy's post-pandemic economic revival.
