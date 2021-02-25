



February 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Four marks of the Carnival group announce an ulterior extension of the arrest warrant of their cruises in America North

Communications from Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and Holland America Line

Four companies of the American group Carnival Corporation have announced an ulterior dismissal of their crocieristici programs because of lasting of limitations determined from the pandemic of Covid-19. Carnival Cruise Line has communicated that the period of arrest warrant of own crocieristiche activities in the United States is extended until next 31 May and has specified that still is not established a date for the return of the crocieristiche operations from the ports of the USA.

Princess Cruises has announced that, as a result of measures assumed from the Ministry of Transportation Canadian, have decided to cancel some next coastal cruises in Alaska, Canada, New England and in the Pacific. The company has not specified when such activities could be resumed, but has expressed the will to try to realize however a part of the crocieristica season 2021 programmed one in these regions.

Also the Seabourn has announced that, always as a result of the measures adopted from the Canadian ministry, have established the cancellation of 19 programmed cruises in the course of the next summer with the ship Seabourn Odyssey in Alaska and British Columbia.

A same announcement is diffused by the national Holland America Line who, for the decision of the Canadian government whom it has I closed the ports and waters to the fleeting ships, has had to extend the arrest warrant of own cruises that in the 2021 leave or they are concluded in a Canadian port, with routes previewed in Alaska, Canada/New long England and the coast of the Pacific.