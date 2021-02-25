



February 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news They improve the economic and operating results of Finnlines

Grimaldi denunciation the exclusion of the company from the aids Finnish publics

In the fourth trimester of the 2020 financial results of the company of Finnlines navigation of the Grimaldi group they have recorded an improvement on the wake of a contemporary increment of the traffics transported from the fleet. The revenues are piled to 120,9 million euros, down of the -2,5% on the period October-December of 2019, and the operating costs to 103,6 million (- 3.7%). The EBITDA has remained unchanged totaling 33,0 million euros. The operating profit has been of 17,5 million euros (+4.3%) and the profit clearly of 15,6 million euros (- 5.4%).

In the last trimester last year the ships of the Finnlines Finn have transported about 187 thousand cargo unit (167 thousand in the same period of 2019), 296 thousand tons of cargos not unitizzati (260 thousand), 52 thousand car not to the continuation of the passengers (39 thousand) and 111 thousand fleeting (121 thousand).

In entire the 2020 company it has recorded revenues pairs to 484,0 million euros, with a bending of the -15,8% on the exercise anniversary precedence, operating costs pairs to 409,1 million euros (- 13.2%), an EBITDA of 140,2 million (- 17.5%), a EBIT of 76,2 million (- 27.2%) and a profit clearly of 69,7 million euros (- 29.0%). Last year the fleet has transported 723 thousand cargo unit (738 thousand), 1,1 million tonnage of other goods (1,1 million), 154 thousand car not to the continuation of the passengers (166 thousand) and 501 thousand fleeting (665 thousand).

Evidencing the important role for supplying of essential assets for the economy and the carried out Finnish population from the Finnlines in the course of the sanitary crisis provoked from the coronavirus pandemic, the president and managing director of the company, Emanuele Grimaldi, it has denounced that, independently by this role and although the decrease of the turnover and the profit of the company caused from the slow down of the economy, Finnlines is not included in some of the programs of financial aid publics for 70 million euros adopted in Finland for the marine field who instead are distributed to other companies. "On the contrary - Grimaldi has explained - in a period much hard one, with many investments for the sustainability in course, we have found ourselves to compete with competitors who operate on the same routes, with the same type of services, but without to benefit at all of their subsidies. This obviously cause to Finnlines you damn and difficulty. Moreover - it has emphasized Grimaldi - this has revealed unjust, distorsivo of the rules of market and contrary to the norms on the market of the EU. However we still dare to hope in fairer, horizontal, "green" and proportional a distribution of the aids publics".

