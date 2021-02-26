



February 26, 2021

Decided decrease (- 34.5%) of the production

In the 2020 consistency of the world-wide fleet of container reservior unit is gone up to 687 thousand, with an increment of +5.3% on the year precedence. The International Tank has announced Container Organization (ITCO), communicating that instead last year the container production tank is dropped of the -34,5% being less produced than 36 thousand containers regarding almost 55 thousand in 2019.

The ITCO has specified that, numerically, the continuous field to being dominated world-wise from a number relatively reduced of great operators of container reservior and society of leasing. Al first last January, in fact, the consistency of the fleet of the first ten operators turned out pairs to beyond 246 thousand container, that they correspond to beyond 55% of the total fleet of 443 thousand property unit and rental, while the first ten societies of leasing totaled beyond 250 thousand container reservior, pairs to about 80% of the fleet total of the market of leasing of 317 thousand unit (the first three societies of leasing represented 159 thousand tank container almost, pairs to beyond 50% of the fleet total).

Illustrating the evolution of the market of the container operators reservior, the president of the ITCO, Reg Lee, it has found that "although in the 2020 production of container reservior he has been inferior to that of the year precedence, in recent months have been clear signs of resumption of the orders, looking on to an improvement of the situation in 2021. The data of this survey - it has added Lee - confirm that the field of the container reservior is continuing to expand itself, with the loaders that appreciate the concept of "just in Time" that allows they to increase or to diminish the their produced one sent in order to satisfy the continuous evolution of the requirements of their customers and to reduce the necessities remarkablly, and connected costs, determined from great amounts of static storage to the two extremities of the chain of liquid supplying of the goods. At the same time, they recognize safety, the efficiency and the operating advantages of this type of equipments".

