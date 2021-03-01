



March 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the fourth trimester of the 2020 traffic of the goods in the port of Bremen it is returned to grow

In entire the 2020 tons of cargos (- 4.2% are enlivened 66,5 million)

In the last trimester of the 2020 port of Bremen-Bremerhaven an increment of +11.9% of the traffic of the goods has interrupted the trend negative in existence consecutively from five trimesters recording enlivened that it has been pairs to 17,9 million tons regarding 16,0 million tons in the fourth trimester of the year precedence. The increase is generated by the rises is of the goods to the disembarkation is of the goods to the boarding that have attested respective 8,8 million to tons (+12.0%) and 9,1 million tons (+11.8%).

Altogether the goods containerized is piled to 13,3 million tons (+9.7%) with a handling of the container pairs to 1,3 million teu (+15.1%). The other several goods pairs to 2,1 million tons (+5.6% have been), of which 1,1 million tons of rotabili (- 0.9%), 382 thousand producing tons of iron and steel (- 7.5%), 185 thousand tons of producing forest (to +30.3%) and 378 thousand tons of other cargos (+40.5%). The liquid bulk is increased of +56.9% to 827 thousand tons and those solid ones are gone up of +22.4% to 1,7 million tons, of which 1,0 million tons of minerals (+45.8%), 126 thousand tons of cereals and food (- 25.9%), 75 thousand tons of coal and coke (- 22.7%) and 1,3 million tons of other bulk sand banks (+37.6%).

In entire the 2020 German port it has enlivened 66,5 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -4,2% on the year precedence, of which 33,3 million tons of cargos to disembarkation (- 4.8%) and 33,1 million tons to the boarding (- 3.6%). The traffic total of the goods containerized has been of 51,1 million tons (- 1.4%) with a handling of containers pairs almost 4,8 million teu (- 1.8%). The other goods several tons (- 19.1%), the liquid bulk 2,4 million tons (+15.1%) and 6,2 million tons of bulk sand banks (- 13.2% have been 6,8 million).

