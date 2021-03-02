



March 2, 2021

Original news The railway society Medway Italy has assumed 17 graduate young people

Medway Italy, railway society of the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), has announced the assumption of 17 graduate young people that have concluded with success the course of "Technician Ferroviario organized Polifunzionale" from the National School Transports and Logistics of. The company has communicated it in occasion of taken in delivery of the third Bombardier locomotive, happened near the plant of the society manufacturer to Vado Ligure, means that join last January to the first two entered in service on a total of six tidy cars for a total investment pairs to 18 million euros.

The course near spezzina SNTL has seen the formation of 17 young people in looks for of occupation that they have attended more than thousand hours than lesson in last the 15 months. The distance is financed by Liguria Region, through deep afferent FSE to the program "To form itself in order to compete", that it has previewed the realization of integrated projects faces to the formation of profiles and competences more important interest for the economy of the national territory and. In the formation the same Medway Italy is involved that had signed upstream of the project an agreement of engagement to the assumption of the formed people pairs at least 60% of the addressees, assuming some instead the totality. With the 17 new employee the consistency of the staff of the Medway is gone up to 80 units.

The managing director of Medway, Federico Pittaluga, has explained that "the new-assumed ones will be employed by quickly in company in order supporting the challengers objectives of increase of Medway Italy, than this year previews to operate about 5.000 trains, transporting about 250.000 teu and covering beyond 1,5 million kilometers on track".

Pittaluga has announced that next 15 March Medway Italy will inaugurate a new every day connection between the Interporto of Pordenone and the ports of Genoa and, carrying so to beyond 150 the trains weeklies magazine that connect the Italian ports of Genoa, La Spezia, Livorno, Ravenna and Trieste with eight intermodal centers to Rivalta Scrivia, Milan, Brescia, Verona, Padua, Pordenone, Marzaglia-Rubiera and Bologna. In such a way - it has emphasized Pittaluga - "we are able to cover the entire Po Plain, is from Tyrrhenian that gives the Adriatic, guaranteeing a top quality than service to the customers. It is a remarkable benefit regarding, in the specific one, from Liguria ports, if we consider the critical situation in which they pour the freeways of the region that, moreover, the transport on track contributes to decongest in substantial way from the heavy traffic, diminishing meanwhile the uneasiness so for motorists".