



March 3, 2021

Original news The AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Northerner has adopted a Operations plan of Participation for the Harbour Job

Corsini: the instrument will not be only worried to manage the moment of difficulties that are living, but traguarderà new objectives of development of the harbour job in the long period

The Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, with the scope of the maintenance of the occupational levels in the harbour system and for the development of new professionalities, has announced the adoption of a Operations plan of Participation for the Harbour Job, as expected from article 8, codicils 3-second and 3-ter, of the law n. 84 on January 28, 1994. The Plan, introduced last night to the Committee of management of the AdSP, will have an arc of triennial temporal reference and will be accompanied by aimed investments of which the harbour agency it can be made loaded also reaching to the deep ones of which to the codicil 15-second of the articolo17 of the law, without burdens borne by the State.

Once integrated with the contributions that will be able to come also from the harbour community, the Plan will be subordinate to the attention of the Ministry of Infrastructures and sustainable Mobility and the National Agency for the policies of the Job for the next adoption by the AdSP.

The president of the AdSP, Stefano Corsini, has explained the Committee of management that the Plan will not be only worried to manage the moment of difficulties that are living the companies because of the measures of limitation to the activities in order to face the crisis pandemic of the Covid-19, but traguarderà new objectives of development of the harbour job in the long period, proposing to fix new suitable formative standards to satisfy the requirements of professionalizzazione and specialization of a more and more innovative and echo-sustainable logistic and operating model. "The emergenziale phase - it has observed Corsini - will be destined to last still over a long time span, but we have the duty to think to after pandemic and defining with the new companies models of occupational development in harbour within. The AdSP can make the difference and intercept through suitable formative plans the occupational requirements of near future. Next Gen engages all we to make a quality jump towards a system vision that looks to the challenges of the next decade".