



March 3, 2021

Original news To January the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna has grown of +4.1%

Increase of the liquid and solid bulk and the container

Last January the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna has grown of piled +4.1% being to 1,91 million tons regarding 1,84 million tons in January 2020. The cargos to the disembarkation have been pairs to 1,62 million tons (+2.6%) and those to the boarding to 294 thousand tons (+12.8%). In the field of the goods several they are enlivened a total of 170 thousand containerized tons of goods (+4.9%) with a handling of containers pairs to 16 thousand teu (+13.4%), 111 thousand tons of rotabili (- 5.7%) and 485 thousand tons of other goods (- 4.7%). The liquid bulk has totaled 363 thousand tons (+2.5%), of which 199 thousand tons of producing oil (+9.4%), oleaginous 108 thousand tons of alimentary commodities, feeds and (- 13.9%), 50 thousand tons of chemicals (to +9.3%) and 5 thousand tons of composts. The solid bulk has attested to 786 thousand tons of solid bulk (+12.9%).

