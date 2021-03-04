|
March 4, 2021
- Last year the port of Vancouver has enlivened 145,5 million tons of goods (+1%)
- Increase of embarks of loose bulk and goods
- Last year the traffic of the goods in the port of Vancouver is piled to 145,5 million tons, with an increase of generated +1% from the rise of +2% of cargos to the boarding, that pairs to 116,7 million tons have been, and in particular of embarks of loose bulk and goods that has totaled respective 90,6 million tons (+3%) and 11,8 million tons (+2%), while the goods to the disembarkation is diminished altogether of -5% attesting itself to the 28,8 million one tons.
- Totally in the 2020 bulk pairs to 101,8 million tons (- 2%), the goods containerized to 26,6 million tons (- 1%) with a container handling enlivened from the Canadian port have been pairs to 3.467.521 teu (+2%), the goods loose to 16,7 million tons (- 3%) and the motors vehicle to 345 thousand tons (pairs to 345 thousand vehicles) (- 18%).
- Last year, because of the impact of the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19, the crocieristico traffic in the port of Vancouver has been annulled regarding 1,07 million passengers in 2019.