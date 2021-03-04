



March 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year the port of Vancouver has enlivened 145,5 million tons of goods (+1%)

Increase of embarks of loose bulk and goods

Last year the traffic of the goods in the port of Vancouver is piled to 145,5 million tons, with an increase of generated +1% from the rise of +2% of cargos to the boarding, that pairs to 116,7 million tons have been, and in particular of embarks of loose bulk and goods that has totaled respective 90,6 million tons (+3%) and 11,8 million tons (+2%), while the goods to the disembarkation is diminished altogether of -5% attesting itself to the 28,8 million one tons.

Totally in the 2020 bulk pairs to 101,8 million tons (- 2%), the goods containerized to 26,6 million tons (- 1%) with a container handling enlivened from the Canadian port have been pairs to 3.467.521 teu (+2%), the goods loose to 16,7 million tons (- 3%) and the motors vehicle to 345 thousand tons (pairs to 345 thousand vehicles) (- 18%).

Last year, because of the impact of the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19, the crocieristico traffic in the port of Vancouver has been annulled regarding 1,07 million passengers in 2019.

