



March 5, 2021

Original news Fourth trimester 2020 records for terminalista group ICTSI

In the year the harbour terminals have enlivened 10,2 million container (+0.2%)

In the last trimester of the 2020 terminalista group Philippine International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has achieved operating performances and financial institutions records that have allowed to record also in the entire exercise anniversary never turned out reached previously from the company. In the fourth trimester last year the harbour terminals of the group have enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 2,77 million teu, with an increment of +6.9% on the same period of a 2019 and increase of 140 thousand teu compared to the previous historical quarterly peak reached in the period July-september last year.

In the last trimester of the 2020 the revenues deriving from the harbour activities have totaled values record also, that they are piled to 401,9 million dollars (+7.4%), and the EBITDA, than has been attested to 233,6 million dollars (+13.5%). The period October-December last year has been archived item with a net loss of -70,8 million dollars respect to a net loss of -72,3 million in the correspondent period of 2019.

In entire the 2020 harbour terminals of ICTSI they have enlivened a traffic of the container record pairs to 10,19 million teu, with an light rise of +0.2% on 2019 when the precedence was marked the maximum peak. Last year levels record are reached also by the revenues produced from the harbour activities and the EBITDA that has turned out pairs respective to 1,50 billion dollars (+1.6%) and 876,8 million dollars (+5.6%). The profit clearly has been of 139,6 million dollars (+5.2%).

