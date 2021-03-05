



March 5, 2021

Letter opened to the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility

Alessandro Santi, president of Federagenti, the federation of the Italian shipping agents, have sent to a opened letter to Enrico Giovannini, the new minister of Infrastructures and of Sustainable Mobility, missive - he has written Saint - that wants to be "a real contribution to the government of this Country so that the only choices in a position to determining some are completed throw again".

"The ports, the marine economy and the logistics, this the field in which our companies operate - has evidenced the president of Federagenti - almost 10% contribute to the GDP of the Country in order. Our ports produce an Internal Revenue of beyond 15 billion per year. The trasportistico and logistic system that ago hinge on the ports determines decisively and strategic the competitiveness of the Italian companies on the international markets. Nevertheless - it has complained Saint - also in the program of this government, we see only weak people signals to the strategic importance of this section".

"It - the letter continues - is called to cover a fundamental position also in relation to the PNRR with the scope to set upright again the Country from a sanitary and economic crisis unprecedented, determined from the pandemic. We address for this she supplying them all the availability possible to collaborate, in particular in order to offer them a key of reading of the numbers that this Country, too many times defined aircraft carriers lengthened on the Mediterranean, evidently continues to ignore. Without ports, efficient marine and logistic transports, many if not all the investments that will be made, comprised those directing to the sustainability or the digitalisation, could be demonstrated spaces".

"I apologize for being perhaps too much directed and frank, but as it very knows - she has concluded Saint - the Country today does not have more time than to wait for or to endure the consequences of unwarrantable insufficient the self-knowledge, own history and own potentialities. That lacked acquaintance who us door today to give to logistic ports and hub foreign billions of turnover, to foreign customs billions of jettison at sea and to continue not to decide on the logistic infrastructure realization, in a position to priming a vituous spiral of occupation, wealth and I throw again sustainable of territories or entire regions of our Country".