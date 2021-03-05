



March 5, 2021

Opportune - it has emphasized - a specific delegation to a vice minister

Federlogistica-Conftrasporto has emphasized the absolute urgency to activate politics for the marine and harbour section. Evidencing that "the Italian ports cannot more wait for and, if - as it is true - an important potentiality of economic resumption of the entire national system it journeys just through the docks of the marine ports of call, is indispensable - the president of the federation has explained, Luigi Merlo - than the government he quickly puts hand to the most serious problems of management that paralyze this section and that, favorably, minister Giovannini, called to act on many foreheads, delegates one of its vice ministers to follow Time full hand marine-harbour politics of the Country".

Merlon has exposed the situation of the Italian portualità that - it has found - risks to push the ports towards a stall situation and therefore of loss of competitiveness: "great part of the Authorities of Harbour System - it has specified - is limited to the ordinary management because still waiting for the nomination of the president, two Authorities are from commissariare and the case of Gioia Tauro, the port that more has grown in the last year, anticipates a situation to say little paradoxical. By now cyclical confrontations and contrasts explode on the topic of the concessions, with a ritual that has been repeated in these days to Civitavecchia and Livorno and that 27-year-old in the launch of the only regulations by now finds common motivation in a delay on the concessions that would have had to take part integrating of the harbour reform of 1994".

To such purpose the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto has rimarcato the necessity that this regulations are managed in times breviums also through a job combined between Ministry and Authority of Regulation of the Transports. But - it has denounced - this does not happen and the conflict in existence in the port of Genoa, strikebound of the harbour ones after decades of social peace, "evidences once again as often the concessionaires are hardly able to recognize to the AdSP a role of regulation authority, role that today is defended with blunted weapons".

"From all this - it has concluded Merlon - the cogente necessity emerges to guarantee to the entire harbour field a modern vision and a stable and efficient order. Result this that, in consideration of the great job that will have to face minister Giovannini on all the fronts, could be favorite from a delegation to a vice minister to follow marine-harbour politics of the Country with the necessary continuity".