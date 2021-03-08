



March 8, 2021

Original news In January, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -10.1%, while in Savona it grew by +5.5%

In all, the two ports moveded 5.2 million tonnes (-7.3%)

Last January the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure 5.21 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in the number of of -7.3% on January 2020 which is the product of the twelfth consecutive monthly decrease recorded by the volumes of loads moved by the airport of the Ligurian capital and the fourth increase in consecutive monthly traffic operating from the Savona airport.

In January 2021, the port of Genoa alone moved 4.07 million tonnes of goods (-10.2%). Freight traffic was 2.60 million tonnes (-7.4%), of which 1.89 million tonnes of containerised cargo (-8.9%) with a handling of containers equal to 207,000 teu (-4,9%) and 706,000 tons of conventional goods (-3.2%). In liquid bulk sector the trade in mineral oils is 1.19 million tonnes (-15.1%) and that of the others load types of 44,000 tons (-8.0%), including 31,000 tons of chemicals (-9.9%) and 13,000 tons of oils vegetables and wine (-3.3%). The only voice growing is that of bulk in the commercial sector, which amounted to 59,000 tonnes (+80.6%), while dry bulk in the fell by -19.7% to 122,000 Tons. The impact on passenger traffic has always been accentuated limitations adopted to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, with a cruise traffic that was little more of a thousand passengers (-97.0%) and ferry traffic that's result of 37,000 passengers (42.2%).

Last January the port of Savona-Vado Ligure moved 1.14 million tonnes of goods (+5.5%). The increase is been generated by the +20.4% increase in miscellaneous goods that are were 492,000 tons, of which 300,000 tons of rolling stock (-1.8%), 153,000 tons of containerized cargoes (+186.4%), 21,000 tons of fruit (-34.7%), 12,000 tons of steels (+37.3%) and 6,000 tons of forest products (-36.1%). The liquid bulk fell by -2.1% to 488,000 tonnes, of which 459,000 tons of crude oil (-2.4%), 26,000 tons of refined petroleum products (+25.8%) and 3,000 tons of other liquid bulk (-59.3%). Dry bulk has totaled 160,000 tons (-8.0%), including 84,000 tons of coal (+81.1%) and 75,000 tons of other solid bulk (+31.3%), while the volumes of minerals and cereals and oilseeds Reset. Passenger traffic is always stopped compared to 27,000 cruise passengers and 3,000 ferry passengers in January of last year.









