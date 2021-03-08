|
March 8, 2021
- In January, freight traffic in the port of Genoa
fell by -10.1%, while in Savona it grew by +5.5%
-
- In all, the two ports moveded 5.2 million
tonnes (-7.3%)
-
- Last January the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
5.21 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in the number of
of -7.3% on January 2020 which is the product of the twelfth
consecutive monthly decrease recorded by the volumes of loads
moved by the airport of the Ligurian capital and the fourth increase in
consecutive monthly traffic operating from the Savona airport.
-
- In January 2021, the port of Genoa alone moved 4.07
million tonnes of goods (-10.2%). Freight traffic
was 2.60 million tonnes (-7.4%), of which
1.89 million tonnes of containerised cargo (-8.9%)
with a handling of containers equal to 207,000 teu
(-4,9%) and 706,000 tons of conventional goods (-3.2%). In
liquid bulk sector the trade in mineral oils is
1.19 million tonnes (-15.1%) and that of the others
load types of 44,000 tons (-8.0%), including 31,000
tons of chemicals (-9.9%) and 13,000 tons of oils
vegetables and wine (-3.3%). The only voice growing is that of bulk
in the commercial sector, which amounted to 59,000
tonnes (+80.6%), while dry bulk in the
fell by -19.7% to 122,000
Tons. The impact on passenger traffic has always been accentuated
limitations adopted to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,
with a cruise traffic that was little more
of a thousand passengers (-97.0%) and ferry traffic that's
result of 37,000 passengers (42.2%).
-
- Last January the port of Savona-Vado Ligure moved
1.14 million tonnes of goods (+5.5%). The increase is
been generated by the +20.4% increase in miscellaneous goods that are
were 492,000 tons, of which 300,000 tons of rolling stock
(-1.8%), 153,000 tons of containerized cargoes (+186.4%),
21,000 tons of fruit (-34.7%), 12,000 tons of steels
(+37.3%) and 6,000 tons of forest products (-36.1%). The
liquid bulk fell by -2.1% to 488,000 tonnes, of which
459,000 tons of crude oil (-2.4%), 26,000 tons of
refined petroleum products (+25.8%) and 3,000 tons of other
liquid bulk (-59.3%). Dry bulk has totaled
160,000 tons (-8.0%), including 84,000 tons of coal
(+81.1%) and 75,000 tons of other solid bulk (+31.3%),
while the volumes of minerals and cereals and oilseeds
Reset. Passenger traffic is always stopped compared to 27,000
cruise passengers and 3,000 ferry passengers in January of
last year.
