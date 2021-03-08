|
|
March 8, 2021
|
|
- COSCO Group announces preliminary result for
shareholders for 2020 up by +46.8%
-
- Net of non-recurring charges and income, the increase is
by +505.1%
-
- The Chinese shipowners' group COSCO Shipping Holdings has
the preliminary financial results for 2020, the financial year
showing revenues of 171.3 billion yuan (26 billion yuan)
with an increase of +13.4% on the 2019 financial year.
Operating profit amounted to 13.9 billion yuan
(+15.5%) and the profit attributable to shareholders at 9.9 billion
yuan (+46.8%), a result that net of charges and
non-recurring income turns out to be 9.6 billion yuan with
an increase of +505.1% on 2019.