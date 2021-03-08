ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
COSCO Group announces preliminary result for shareholders for 2020 up by +46.8%

Net of non-recurring charges and income, the increase is by +505.1%

The Chinese shipowners' group COSCO Shipping Holdings has the preliminary financial results for 2020, the financial year showing revenues of 171.3 billion yuan (26 billion yuan) with an increase of +13.4% on the 2019 financial year. Operating profit amounted to 13.9 billion yuan (+15.5%) and the profit attributable to shareholders at 9.9 billion yuan (+46.8%), a result that net of charges and non-recurring income turns out to be 9.6 billion yuan with an increase of +505.1% on 2019.



