



March 9, 2021

Original news The 2021 edition of the report on the efficiency of logistics corridors used for the import and export of goods containerized

The Contship Italia Group today published its third analysis on the efficiency of the logistics corridors used for import and the export of containerised goods that has been carried out in partnership with SRM - Studies and Research for the Mezzogiorno (centre of economic studies and research part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group) with the goal of providing an up-to-date dataset and valuable insights reflection to logistics operators and public institutions, in order to help them understand and interpret the expectations and the level of satisfaction of loaders and receivers, as well as the opportunities available for improve the performance of the main logistics corridors of Reference. The report will be previewed this afternoon starting at 2.00 pm as part of the online event "Shipping Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry".

The 2021 edition of the report "Corridors and efficiency logistics of the territories" continues to explore how the point of origin and destination of trade flows, the availability of maritime services and logistics infrastructures determine the choice of specific corridors by the 400 companies italian manufacturing located in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna - the three main Italian export regions, which represent 40% of Italy's gross domestic product and more 50% of the country's total exports. The document detects that while in 2019 these three regions totalled 478 billion euro of import/export (corresponding to 53.2% of trade italian with foreign countries), a fairly stable figure compared to 2018 (+0.7%), for 2020, based on data for the first half of the year alone, the external trade of the three regions could suffer a decline of about -15%, as a result of the slowdown in the global economy as as a result of the Covid-19 emergency. In detail, Lombardy covers 29.1% (261 billion in 2019) of foreign trade Veneto 12.6% (113 billion) and Emilia Romagna 11.5% (104 billion).

With regard to the ports through which these flows pass report shows that the port port of Genoa further confirms and strengthens its position as the most used by manufacturing companies in the three sample regions. In fact, manufacturing companies have been asked to indicate what are "the two ports mainly used to export and import." The port of Genoa is 85% of exporters (80% in 2019) and 88% of importers (it was 73% in 2019). La Spezia and Venice are between the two favorite ports of 17% and 33% respectively companies (with the Venice figure growing strongly compared to the 2019, +19%). The document also points out that the Genoa figure comes to touch (and even reach in the case of import) 100% for companies located in Lombardy. Stands at 69% for exports and 79% for imports in Veneto, while it exceeds 90% in export and almost 80% in import in the case of Emilian companies. So - notes the report - despite Venice remaining one of the ports of reference for Venetian companies (it is one of the most important preferences of 54% of respondents in export and 46% in genoa maintains the most important port primacy used, also in Veneto. In this region, numerous preferences have also been assigned to Trieste (first or second port preferred, for 22% of Venetian companies in exports and 15% in import). Venice's performance is also good in Emilia Romagna (the port is chosen by about 45% of companies, both in export and import), which is accompanied by the data relating to the port of Ravenna (chosen by 22% of export companies and 27% in imports) and of La Spezia (18% in exports and 21% in imports).













