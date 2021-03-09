|
March 9, 2021
- The 2021 edition of the report on the efficiency of
logistics corridors used for the import and export of goods
containerized
- The analysis was carried out by the Contship Group
Italy in collaboration with SRM - Studies and Research for
Noon
- The Contship Italia Group today published its third analysis
on the efficiency of the logistics corridors used for import and
the export of containerised goods that has been carried out in
partnership with SRM - Studies and Research for the Mezzogiorno (centre of
economic studies and research part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group) with
the goal of providing an up-to-date dataset and valuable insights
reflection to logistics operators and public
institutions, in order to help them understand and interpret the
expectations and the level of satisfaction of loaders and
receivers, as well as the opportunities available for
improve the performance of the main logistics corridors of
Reference. The report will be previewed this
afternoon starting at 2.00 pm as part of the online event
"Shipping Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry".
- The 2021 edition of the report "Corridors and efficiency
logistics of the territories" continues to explore how the point of
origin and destination of trade flows, the availability of
maritime services and logistics infrastructures determine the
choice of specific corridors by the 400 companies
italian manufacturing located in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia
Romagna - the three main Italian export regions, which
represent 40% of Italy's gross domestic product and more
50% of the country's total exports. The document detects
that while in 2019 these three regions totalled 478 billion
euro of import/export (corresponding to 53.2% of trade
italian with foreign countries), a fairly stable figure compared to 2018
(+0.7%), for 2020, based on data for the first half of the year alone, the
external trade of the three regions could suffer a decline of about
-15%, as a result of the slowdown in the global economy as
as a result of the Covid-19 emergency. In detail, Lombardy
covers 29.1% (261 billion in 2019) of foreign trade
Veneto 12.6% (113 billion) and Emilia Romagna
11.5% (104 billion).
- With regard to the ports through which these flows pass
report shows that the port port of Genoa
further confirms and strengthens its position as the most
used by manufacturing companies in the three sample regions.
In fact, manufacturing companies have been asked to
indicate what are "the two ports mainly used
to export and import." The port of Genoa is
85% of exporters (80% in 2019) and 88% of
importers (it was 73% in 2019). La Spezia and Venice are
between the two favorite ports of 17% and 33% respectively
companies (with the Venice figure growing strongly compared to the
2019, +19%). The document also points out that the Genoa figure
comes to touch (and even reach in the case of import)
100% for companies located in Lombardy. Stands at 69%
for exports and 79% for imports in Veneto, while it exceeds 90%
in export and almost 80% in import in the case of Emilian companies.
So - notes the report - despite Venice remaining one of the
ports of reference for Venetian companies (it is one of the most important
preferences of 54% of respondents in export and 46% in
genoa maintains the most important port primacy
used, also in Veneto. In this region, numerous preferences
have also been assigned to Trieste (first or second port
preferred, for 22% of Venetian companies in exports and 15% in
import). Venice's performance is also good in Emilia Romagna (the
port is chosen by about 45% of companies, both in export and
import), which is accompanied by the data relating to the port of
Ravenna (chosen by 22% of export companies and 27% in imports) and
of La Spezia (18% in exports and 21% in imports).
