March 9, 2021
- The express delivery and shipping company DHL has
closed 2020 with record revenues
- The financial year was closed with a net profit of
€3.18 billion (+14.4%)
- In 2020 the express delivery and shipping company DHL
of the German group Deutsche Post recorded record revenues thanks to the
mainly at record performance achieved in the fourth quarter
of the year. In fact, in the whole of 2020, the turnover +
€66.8 billion, an increase of +5.5% on the financial year
previous year. Operating profit was over 4.8
million euros (+17.4%), with a contribution of 2.75 billion euros from the
express delivery division of the group (+34.9%) and 590 million
by the air and sea shipping segment (+13.2%). The profit
net group was 3.18 billion euros (+14.4%).
- Last year, daily international express deliveries
carried out by the group amounted to almost 1.1 million units
(+9.7%), while daily domestic express deliveries were
(+15.8%). In the field of air shipments
almost 3.0 million tonnes of cargoes have been moveded
(-12.1%), while in the shipping segment the
total eventful amounted to almost 2.9 million
container teu (-10.8%).
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the DHL Group recorded
revenues of €19.1 billion, up 12.7% on the
same period of the previous year, an EBIT of €2.0 billion
(+56.3%) and a net profit of €1.36 billion (+49.7%).
