



March 9, 2021

Original news

The financial year was closed with a net profit of €3.18 billion (+14.4%)

In 2020 the express delivery and shipping company DHL of the German group Deutsche Post recorded record revenues thanks to the mainly at record performance achieved in the fourth quarter of the year. In fact, in the whole of 2020, the turnover + €66.8 billion, an increase of +5.5% on the financial year previous year. Operating profit was over 4.8 million euros (+17.4%), with a contribution of 2.75 billion euros from the express delivery division of the group (+34.9%) and 590 million by the air and sea shipping segment (+13.2%). The profit net group was 3.18 billion euros (+14.4%).

Last year, daily international express deliveries carried out by the group amounted to almost 1.1 million units (+9.7%), while daily domestic express deliveries were (+15.8%). In the field of air shipments almost 3.0 million tonnes of cargoes have been moveded (-12.1%), while in the shipping segment the total eventful amounted to almost 2.9 million container teu (-10.8%).

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the DHL Group recorded revenues of €19.1 billion, up 12.7% on the same period of the previous year, an EBIT of €2.0 billion (+56.3%) and a net profit of €1.36 billion (+49.7%).









