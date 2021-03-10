|
|
March 10, 2021
|
|
- The strong growth trend in revenues of
Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai
-
- In February, turnover increased
+125.1%, +120.3% and +144.7% respectively
-
- Last month, the strong growth trend continued
revenues of Taiwanese containerised shipping companies
Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai have been in place since mid-summer.
In February 2021, the three companies reported revenues equal to
taiwan's $29.6 billion ($1.05 billion)
us dollars), 20.8 billion Taiwan dollars and 12.3 billion
taiwan dollar, up +125.1%, +120.3% and +144.7%
on February last year.
-
- In the first two months of this year Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai
total revenues of 58.1 billion, 41.3 billion
billion and 25.8 billion Taiwan dollars, with increases in
+95.3%, +74.8% and +122.5% on the first two months of 2020.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail