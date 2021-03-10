



March 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The strong growth trend in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai

In February, turnover increased +125.1%, +120.3% and +144.7% respectively

Last month, the strong growth trend continued revenues of Taiwanese containerised shipping companies Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai have been in place since mid-summer. In February 2021, the three companies reported revenues equal to taiwan's $29.6 billion ($1.05 billion) us dollars), 20.8 billion Taiwan dollars and 12.3 billion taiwan dollar, up +125.1%, +120.3% and +144.7% on February last year.

In the first two months of this year Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai total revenues of 58.1 billion, 41.3 billion billion and 25.8 billion Taiwan dollars, with increases in +95.3%, +74.8% and +122.5% on the first two months of 2020.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail