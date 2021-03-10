ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
The strong growth trend in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai

In February, turnover increased +125.1%, +120.3% and +144.7% respectively

Last month, the strong growth trend continued revenues of Taiwanese containerised shipping companies Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai have been in place since mid-summer. In February 2021, the three companies reported revenues equal to taiwan's $29.6 billion ($1.05 billion) us dollars), 20.8 billion Taiwan dollars and 12.3 billion taiwan dollar, up +125.1%, +120.3% and +144.7% on February last year.

In the first two months of this year Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai total revenues of 58.1 billion, 41.3 billion billion and 25.8 billion Taiwan dollars, with increases in +95.3%, +74.8% and +122.5% on the first two months of 2020.


