



March 10, 2021

Original news Darsena Europa will be included in the acts of planning of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea

Corsini announces the measure to reduce the amount of concession fees

The project for the construction of the Darsena Europa, the new container terminal of the port of Livorno that according to expectations will become operational in 2024, will soon be included in the Authority's planning and programming acts Port System of the North Tyrrhenian Sea for the purposes of its Realization. He announced this today to the members of the management of the institution, president Stefano Corsini explaining the state of the art of the administrative process. Next transition - he explained - will be the change in the budget, which will have to pass through the examination of the Partnership Body of the sea resource before final approval by the of the governing body of Palazzo Rosciano.

'The decision to supplement the three-year programme of public works with the intervention of the first phase of the Dock Europe - underlined Corsini - is a step fundamental that allows those who will succeed me to program the development of the work in an already defined framework." Today was in fact the last meeting of the management committee chaired by Corsini, which has reached the end of its mandate, to which Luciano Guerrieri, former president of port authority of Piombino.

In addition, Corsini has announced that it has prepared a specific regulatory measure and concrete implementation Article 10 of the Directive is applicable to the 199, paragraph 1, letter "a" of Decree-Law No. 34/2020 that assigns to the Port System Authorities the the possibility of reducing the amount of the granting fees in consideration of the decline in port traffic caused by the crisis covid-19 health care. The reduction is expected to be application to the dealers who demonstrate to have suffered, between 1 February and 30 February 2019, june 2020 and between 1 July and 30 November 2020, a decrease in turnover of more than 20% compared to the value of the recorded in the same period of the year 2019.

At the end of the meeting Corsini thanked the members of the Committee for commitment and professionalism demonstrated in these four years: "together- he pointed out - we have built this port system. Step by step, brick after brick, we have allowed our port ports to look at new development prospects. Let us bequeath a solid vision of perspective for our ports. The new summits will have certainly the advantage of finding many services and projects already initiated by the outgoing management, activities that are the result of of the commitment that we did not skimp until the last day of the our mandate. I would also like to thank Secretary-General Massimo provincials for the proactive and never obvious support that he has been able to Provide. Thanks also to the managers and employees of the institution: the their skills and abilities represent the scaffolding adsp and will emerge even more in the future. I close - he concluded Corsini - wishing a good job to those who will succeed me in a few days: I make available to make available also in the future my knowledge and skills for the sake of this system, to which I have dedicated all my strength".







