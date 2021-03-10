|
- Darsena Europa will be included in the acts of
planning of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea
-
- Corsini announces the measure to reduce the amount of
concession fees
-
- The project for the construction of the Darsena Europa, the new
container terminal of the port of Livorno that according to expectations
will become operational in 2024, will soon be included
in the Authority's planning and programming acts
Port System of the North Tyrrhenian Sea for the purposes of its
Realization. He announced this today to the members of the
management of the institution, president Stefano Corsini explaining the
state of the art of the administrative process. Next
transition - he explained - will be the change in the budget,
which will have to pass through the examination of the Partnership Body
of the sea resource before final approval by the
of the governing body of Palazzo Rosciano.
-
- 'The decision to supplement the three-year programme of
public works with the intervention of the first phase of the Dock
Europe - underlined Corsini - is a step
fundamental that allows those who will succeed me to program
the development of the work in an already defined framework."
Today was in fact the last meeting of the
management committee chaired by Corsini, which has reached the end of its mandate, to which
Luciano Guerrieri, former president of
port authority of Piombino.
-
- In addition, Corsini has announced that it has prepared a
specific regulatory measure and concrete implementation
Article 10 of the Directive is applicable to the 199, paragraph 1, letter "a" of Decree-Law No.
34/2020 that assigns to the Port System Authorities the
the possibility of reducing the amount of the granting fees in
consideration of the decline in port traffic caused by the crisis
covid-19 health care. The reduction is expected to be
application to the dealers who demonstrate
to have suffered, between 1 February and 30 February 2019,
june 2020 and between 1 July and 30 November 2020, a
decrease in turnover of more than 20% compared to the value of the
recorded in the same period of the year 2019.
-
- At the end of the meeting Corsini thanked the members of the Committee for
commitment and professionalism demonstrated in these four
years: "together- he pointed out - we have built this
port system. Step by step, brick after brick,
we have allowed our port ports to look at new
development prospects. Let us bequeath a solid
vision of perspective for our ports. The new summits will have
certainly the advantage of finding many services and projects already
initiated by the outgoing management, activities that are the result of
of the commitment that we did not skimp until the last day of the
our mandate. I would also like to thank Secretary-General Massimo
provincials for the proactive and never obvious support that he has been able to
Provide. Thanks also to the managers and employees of the institution: the
their skills and abilities represent the scaffolding
adsp and will emerge even more in the future. I close - he
concluded Corsini - wishing a good job to those who will succeed me
in a few days: I make available to make available
also in the future my knowledge and skills for the sake of this
system, to which I have dedicated all my strength".
