



March 10, 2021

Original news The Court of Auditors urges the AdSP of Sardinia to "bring back the planning of investments at royalties of real feasibility'

Highlighted the need to optimize usage of the available resources

At the end of the analysis for the 2019 financial year port system authority of the Sea of Sardinia, which ended with a financial surplus of 12.0 million euro, with active and passive residuals of 12.4% respectively million, of which 85 % is current, and 20.7 million, of which 78 % on capital account, and with an economic surplus of 26.5% million, resulting in an increase in the net worth that reaches 365.5 million, the Control Section on the Court of Auditors, in its report to Parliament on the management of 2019 financial perspective of the Sardinian AdSP, found that "such data are symptomatic of management that is not particularly active on the investment front.' On the basis of that the Court specified that, 'in view of the large number of liquidity and the considerable surplus of administration accounted for at the end of the financial year, firmly represents the need to to bring the planning of investments back to royalties of real feasibility, according to a timely chronoprogram, so as to to optimise the use of available resources.'

With regard to the scheduling of activities, the Court of Auditors pointed out that the port authority communicated the end of the suspension of infrastructure works in the Porto Canale cagliari and the initiation of an open procedure for the custody of the executive design and execution of the works, with amount based on the tender of 27.5 million euros, the results of which awaits a boost to the realization of works important for the development of ports and for the protection of employment.

As regards the contractual activity, the Court found that that seven contracts with an open procedure are adopted, for a amount of 4.5 million, or 58% of the total, 12 contracts with Consip conventions, framework agreements and the electronic market, for a amount of 1.4 million, or 19% of the total. The entrustments were 180, for an amount of 884 thousand euros, equal to 11% of the of the total and the negotiated procedures 19, for an amount of 825 thousand euro, equal to 10% of the total.

The Court of Auditors' report also points out that, with reference to the total number of goods moved in 2019, equal to 46.2 million tonnes for a drop of -2.9% on 2018, the port of Cagliari, with 34.7 million tonnes, maintained an impact 75% compared to the other Ports of the AdSP. As far as on the other hand, it concerns the airline passenger sector, which amount to total of over 6.1 million units, with a growth of +6.6% compared to 5.7 million in 2018, the port of Olbia accounts for 48.9% of the total, followed by Porto Torres (17.3%), Portovesme (13.8%) and Golfo Aranci (10%) and only to an extent from the ports of Cagliari and Santa Teresa di Gallura.







