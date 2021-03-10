|
March 10, 2021
- The Court of Auditors urges the AdSP of Sardinia to "bring back
the planning of investments at royalties of real feasibility'
-
- Highlighted the need to optimize usage
of the available resources
-
- At the end of the analysis for the 2019 financial year
port system authority of the Sea of Sardinia, which
ended with a financial surplus of 12.0 million
euro, with active and passive residuals of 12.4% respectively
million, of which 85 % is current, and 20.7 million, of which
78 % on capital account, and with an economic surplus of 26.5%
million, resulting in an increase in the net worth that
reaches 365.5 million, the Control Section on the
Court of Auditors, in its report to Parliament on the management of
2019 financial perspective of the Sardinian AdSP, found that "such data
are symptomatic of management that is not particularly active on the
investment front.' On the basis of that
the Court specified that, 'in view of the large number of
liquidity and the considerable surplus of administration
accounted for at the end of the financial year, firmly represents the need to
to bring the planning of investments back to royalties of real
feasibility, according to a timely chronoprogram, so as to
to optimise the use of available resources.'
-
- With regard to the scheduling of activities, the
Court of Auditors pointed out that the port authority communicated the
end of the suspension of infrastructure works in the Porto Canale
cagliari and the initiation of an open procedure for the custody of
the executive design and execution of the works, with
amount based on the tender of 27.5 million euros, the results of which
awaits a boost to the realization of works important for the
development of ports and for the protection of employment.
-
- As regards the contractual activity, the Court found that
that seven contracts with an open procedure are adopted, for a
amount of 4.5 million, or 58% of the total, 12 contracts with
Consip conventions, framework agreements and the electronic market, for a
amount of 1.4 million, or 19% of the total. The entrustments
were 180, for an amount of 884 thousand euros, equal to 11% of the
of the total and the negotiated procedures 19, for an amount of 825 thousand
euro, equal to 10% of the total.
-
- The Court of Auditors' report also points out that, with
reference to the total number of goods moved in 2019, equal to 46.2
million tonnes for a drop of -2.9% on 2018, the port of
Cagliari, with 34.7 million tonnes, maintained an impact
75% compared to the other Ports of the AdSP. As far as
on the other hand, it concerns the airline passenger sector, which amount to
total of over 6.1 million units, with a
growth of +6.6% compared to 5.7 million in 2018, the port of
Olbia accounts for 48.9% of the total, followed by Porto Torres
(17.3%), Portovesme (13.8%) and Golfo Aranci (10%) and only to an extent
from the ports of Cagliari and Santa Teresa di Gallura.
