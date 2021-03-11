|
March 11, 2021
- Long Beach Harbor set its own new record
container traffic for the month of February
- Moved 772,000 teu (+43.3%)
- Last month, the Port of Long Beach moved traffic
containers of 772,000 teu, a volume that represents the new
for February and an increase of +43.3% on the
February 2019. Last month new records for the month of February
have been established by the landings of full containers, which are
amounted to 374,000 teu (+50.3%), and the handling of
containers, which amounted to 279,000 teu (+69.6%).
The boarding of full containers totalled 119,000 teu, in
-4.9% on February 2019.
- In the first two months of 2021, the Californian port moved
a total of 1.53 million teu, with an increase in
+31.8% on the first two months of last year, of which 738,000
full on disembarkation (+31.1%), 236,000 teu full at boarding (+0.6%) And
562,000 empty teu (+50.9%).