



March 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Long Beach Harbor set its own new record container traffic for the month of February

Moved 772,000 teu (+43.3%)

Last month, the Port of Long Beach moved traffic containers of 772,000 teu, a volume that represents the new for February and an increase of +43.3% on the February 2019. Last month new records for the month of February have been established by the landings of full containers, which are amounted to 374,000 teu (+50.3%), and the handling of containers, which amounted to 279,000 teu (+69.6%). The boarding of full containers totalled 119,000 teu, in -4.9% on February 2019.

In the first two months of 2021, the Californian port moved a total of 1.53 million teu, with an increase in +31.8% on the first two months of last year, of which 738,000 full on disembarkation (+31.1%), 236,000 teu full at boarding (+0.6%) And 562,000 empty teu (+50.9%).









