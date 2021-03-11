|
March 11, 2021
- In 2020, the value of Italian exports
down by -9.7%
- Export declines from all regions, with the exception of
Molise
- In 2020, the value of Italian exports was
433.6 million euros, down -9.7% on the previous year.
Istat has announced that last year exports from all regions
national teams marked a decrease, with the exception of Molise
(+26.0%). Exports by macro-regions show declines in
-10.8% from the North-West of Italy with a value of 162.6 million
-8.2% from the North-East with 143.6 million euros, -8.5%
80.1 million euros, of -6.4% from the South with 32.5 million euros
million and -30.4% from the islands with 10.6 million euros.
- In 2020, the largest export reductions were
registered by Sardinia (-40.6%) and Sicily (-24.2%) and the most
contained by Liguria (-0.7%) and Basilicata (-4.4%). The Institute
National Statistics Team specified that negative performance
of four regions - Piedmont (-12.7%), Lombardy (-10.6%),
Emilia-Romagna and Veneto (-8.2% for both) - explain about the two
third parties to the decline in national exports.
- In addition, Istat pointed out that in 2020 the reduction of
sales of machinery and appliances from Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna,
Veneto and Piedmont, of base metals and metal products from the
Lombardy and refined petroleum products from Sardinia and Sicily
explains by three percentage points the contraction of exports
National. In the other hand, the increase in the export of base metals and
metal products from Tuscany and Lazio and pharmaceutical products,
chemical-medicinal and botanical from Tuscany, Veneto, Lombardy,
Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo makes a positive contribution of 1.3
points to the change in exports.
- In the year as a whole, the largest contributions to the contraction
national exports stem from the decline in sales of the
Lombardy to Germany (-10.9%) and France (-12.8%) and the
Lazio to the United States (-36.0%). On the other hand, positive results
come from the increase in Liguria's sales to the
United States (+95.2%), Lazio to Belgium (+18.5%), Germany (+7.9%) And
Poland (+46.5%) and Tuscany to China (+20.9%) and France
(+3.7%).
- Provincial export analysis shows negative performance
for most Italian provinces: the largest contributions
negative events are found for Milan, Florence, Cagliari, Syracuse,
Turin, Bergamo and Vicenza. There are positive dynamics for
Arezzo, Rovigo, L'Aquila, Campobasso and Siena.
- With regard to the fourth quarter of 2020, Istat has announced that
economic growth in exports is estimated for all
territorial distributions: wider for the North-West
(+6.5%) and the South and Islands (+5.7%), which is lower for the Centre for
(+3.6%) and the Northeast (+3.4%).
