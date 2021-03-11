



March 11, 2021

Export declines from all regions, with the exception of Molise

In 2020, the value of Italian exports was 433.6 million euros, down -9.7% on the previous year. Istat has announced that last year exports from all regions national teams marked a decrease, with the exception of Molise (+26.0%). Exports by macro-regions show declines in -10.8% from the North-West of Italy with a value of 162.6 million -8.2% from the North-East with 143.6 million euros, -8.5% 80.1 million euros, of -6.4% from the South with 32.5 million euros million and -30.4% from the islands with 10.6 million euros.

In 2020, the largest export reductions were registered by Sardinia (-40.6%) and Sicily (-24.2%) and the most contained by Liguria (-0.7%) and Basilicata (-4.4%). The Institute National Statistics Team specified that negative performance of four regions - Piedmont (-12.7%), Lombardy (-10.6%), Emilia-Romagna and Veneto (-8.2% for both) - explain about the two third parties to the decline in national exports.

In addition, Istat pointed out that in 2020 the reduction of sales of machinery and appliances from Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Piedmont, of base metals and metal products from the Lombardy and refined petroleum products from Sardinia and Sicily explains by three percentage points the contraction of exports National. In the other hand, the increase in the export of base metals and metal products from Tuscany and Lazio and pharmaceutical products, chemical-medicinal and botanical from Tuscany, Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo makes a positive contribution of 1.3 points to the change in exports.

In the year as a whole, the largest contributions to the contraction national exports stem from the decline in sales of the Lombardy to Germany (-10.9%) and France (-12.8%) and the Lazio to the United States (-36.0%). On the other hand, positive results come from the increase in Liguria's sales to the United States (+95.2%), Lazio to Belgium (+18.5%), Germany (+7.9%) And Poland (+46.5%) and Tuscany to China (+20.9%) and France (+3.7%).

Provincial export analysis shows negative performance for most Italian provinces: the largest contributions negative events are found for Milan, Florence, Cagliari, Syracuse, Turin, Bergamo and Vicenza. There are positive dynamics for Arezzo, Rovigo, L'Aquila, Campobasso and Siena.

With regard to the fourth quarter of 2020, Istat has announced that economic growth in exports is estimated for all territorial distributions: wider for the North-West (+6.5%) and the South and Islands (+5.7%), which is lower for the Centre for (+3.6%) and the Northeast (+3.4%).











