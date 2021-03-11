|
- WTO detects rebound in world trade in services
-
- On the recovery, however, there are many uncertainties
-
- World trade in services looks set to rebound
with short-term growth, although in the long term the
prospects remain uncertain. World Trade announces this
Organization (WTO) by communicating the latest reading of its barometer
trade in services, the composite indicator for this
economic segment which is calculated as a weighted average of
six representative component indices of world trade in
services and related to purchasing managers, transactions and
financial services, output and employment in the financial services
telecommunications services, air passenger transport,
containerised traffic in ports and the activities of
Construction.
-
- The WTO explains that, after the sharp decline marked during the
global Covid-19 pandemic, currently the world trade in
services seems to be heading towards a phase of recovery, so much so that
that the barometer rose decidedly towards the "beautiful
time." The last reading of the index, in fact, is of
104.7%, which is the highest ever recorded in a
series of readings dating back to 2000 and well above the value of
base of 100 that denoted growth in line with the recent trend.
The last reading, moreover, is also considerably above
of the low of 91.2 marked in March 2020 when they were
generally taken the most incisive measures to contain the
Pandemic. The World Trade Organization specifies, however,
that the continued weakening of several sectors and the
uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines raise doubts
on the duration of this recovery.
-
- The WTO specifies that the consistency of the rebound suggests that
growth in world trade in services, after touching the
in the second quarter of last year and recorded a
modest increase in the following quarter, suffered
acceleration in the fourth quarter of 2020, a momentum that, however,
- notes the organization - may not continue in the first
quarter of 2021, given that since the beginning of the year the
lockdown in response to the second wave of the pandemic continue to
growth and employment in the major economies.
-
- In particular, the WTO explains that the impact of the second wave
is reflected in the barometer component indices: weakness
air transport (81.0) and the decline in air transport services
information and communication technology (93.7). The flight industry
international passenger aircraft, which probably at least in the
second quarter will continue to be weak - notes the
WTO - could see a partial recovery in the third quarter if the
governments will be able to vaccinate a large number of people; However
the spread of new variants could lead to new jokes
arrest warrants. The WTO also notes that the fall in the
information and communication technology could also turn out to be
temporary, since it seems to have been determined by
stricter lockdowns in the United States that have weighed on
some IT services, while telecommunications services
have remained stable. In contrast, other component indices are
all increased above the trend, including the index of
responsible for global service purchases (105.3),
maritime transport of containers (104.3) and construction (106.3).
The Financial Services Index (119.9) showed a strong performance
particularly positive, reflecting an increase in transactions
international financial institutions.
-
- In concluding the WTO, it points out that, unlike the barometer
notes the state of health of world trade, the
fluctuations in the barometer of trade in services tend to
coincide with actual trade flow movements
rather than anticipating them.
