



March 15, 2021

In the 2020 French shipowning group CMA CGM it has recorded turned out financial records thanks to performances never reached previously in the second half of the year, and in particular in the last trimester. This last period has been archived item with revenues record pairs to 9,16 billion dollars, with a fort increment of +21.9% on the period October-December of 2019, of which 7,09 billion containerized marine transport activities of (+25.8%) from logistic other asset (+10.8% generated by the 2,11 billion and). Much more content the increase of the operating costs attested to 6,93 billion dollars (+6.6%), included 1,78 billion relative burdens to the terminalistiche activities and of handling of cargos (+17.3%), 1,72 billion burdens for the activities feeder and of terrestrial transport (+0.7%), 1,15 billion benefits for dependent (+10.3%), 770,1 million expenses for fuel (- 5.1%), 402,8 million harbour taxes and transit (+14.0%), 326,9 million expenses for the chartering and purchase of slot (+5.9%) and 305,8 million expenses for the container and their repositioning (- 7.1%). The group EBITDA is piled to 2,23 billion dollars (+119.9%), with a contribution of 2,01 billion from the activities of containerized marine transport (+162.9%) and of 169,2 million from logistic other asset (- 9.2%). The operating profit of group has been of 1,56 billion dollars (+275.6%), with a contribution of 1,47 billion from shipping containerized (+539.2%) and of 38,7 million from logistic other asset (- 55.6%). CMA CGM has closed the fourth trimester of the 2020 with a profit clearly of 1,01 billion dollars respect to a net loss of -117,6 million in the exercise anniversary precedence.

In the last trimester last year the fleet of portacontainer of the French company has transported containerized volumes record pairs to 5,69 million teu, with a progression of +6.4%.

In the entire exercise anniversary the 2020 revenues of the group have been pairs to 31,44 billion dollars, in increase of +3.9% on 2019, of which 24,01 billion from the activities of marine transport of container (+5.5%) and 7,51 billion from logistic other asset (+0.6%). The operating costs have totaled 23,34 billion dollars (- 4.4%), of which 6,33 billion terminalistici burdens and handling of cargos (- 0.9%), 6,19 billion burdens feeder and earthlings (- 5.9%), 4,13 billion benefits for dependent (+1.7%), 3,07 billion expenses for fuel (- 11.0%), for transport 1,46 billion expenses in harbour taxes and of transit (+0.4%), 1,26 billion expenses for the chartering and purchase of slot (- 9.1%) and 1,16 billion expenses in containers and their repositioning (- 18.6%). The group EBITDA has been of 6,11 billion (+62.5%), included 5,23 billion from shipping containerized (+81.2%) and 661,5 million from logistic other asset (+3.4%). To the operating profit of group of 3,55 billion dollars (+176.4%) the shipping containerized it has contributed with 3,10 billion (+253.6%) and logistic other asset with 149,5 million (- 7.4%). CMA CGM has concluded the 2020 with a profit clearly of 1,78 billion dollars respect to a net loss of -221,6 million in 2019.

Last year the fleet of the group has transported containerized cargos pairs almost 21,0 million teu (- 2.7%).

