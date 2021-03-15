



March 15, 2021

In the first period of two months of the 2021 tons of cargos (- 0.3% are enlivened 98,5 million)

Last month the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is piled to 47,4 million tons, with a bending of the -0,7% on February 2020. The containerized cargos have been pairs to 28,4 million tons (+1.9%), volume that is totaled with a handling of containers pairs almost 2,9 million teu (- 0.6%). The traffic of the goods conventional is diminished of -8,1% to the 1,8 million one tons and down it has turned out also the traffic of the oil bulk, attesting to 15,0 million tons (- 8.1%), while the other bulk types have grown of +38.0% to 2,2 million tons.

In the first period of two months of the 2021 total traffic it has been of 98,5 million tons, with a reduction of the -0,3% on the first two months last year, with the sun goods containerized that have been pairs to 59,1 million tons (+1.9%), the goods conventional to 3,5 million tons, the oil bulk to 31,4 million tons and the other bulk to 4,5 million tons (+36.9%).