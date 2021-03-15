



March 15, 2021

Original news Last year world-wide the marine traffic is dropped of -10,4%

The Italian ports are scaled by 200 thousand ships (- 14.2%), of which 86 thousand in the first semester (- 21.0%) and 114 thousand in second (- 8.2%)

Last year the number of ports of call of the ships in the world-wide ports is diminished of the -10,4% being is altogether 3,91 million the touched ones of naval units to the harbour landings place regarding 4,36 million in 2019 when an increment of +6.1% regarding the year was marked precedence. World-wide famous yield from the Conference of the United Nations on the Commerce and Development (UNCTAD evidences the last survey on the marine traffic). The bending is determined by a reduction of the -10,9% of the ports of call happened in the first half of the 2020 regarding the same period of the year precedence, with a total of 1,86 million touched, continuation from a contraction of the -10,0% in the second half of the year with 2,04 million touched.

Totally last year the single European ports are scaled by 1,95 million ships, with a decrease of the -11,1% on 2019 when an increase of +3.4% on the year was recorded precedence. In the first semester of the 2020 ports of call they have been 898 thousand (- 14.8%) and in next the six months 1,05 million (- 7.6%).

In entire the 2020 single ports of the Europe North, area that includes that Baltic, that Scandinavian, the United Kingdom and Iceland, is scaled by 1,00 million ships (- 7.6%), of which 470 thousand in the first semester (- 12.0%) and 533 thousand in second (- 3.4%). Last year the single ports of western Europe are touched by 296 thousand ships (- 13.3%), of which 140 thousand in the first half of 2020 (- 16.6%) and 156 thousand in second (- 10.1%).

In the year the 2020 single ports of southern Europe are touched by 552 thousand ships (- 16.3%), of which 242 thousand in the first semester (- 19.9%) and 310 thousand in second (- 13.2%). In the first and the second half of the year fleeting ports of call of ships they have been pairs respective to 171 thousand (- 23.7%) and 237 thousand unit (- 15.1%), those of tankers to 21 thousand (- 2.5%) and 22 thousand unit (- 6.6%), those of portacontainer to 16 thousand (- 6.7%) and 17 thousand unit (- 0.8%), the ports of call of ships for goods general 16 thousand (- 12.0%) and 16 thousand unit (- 5.0%), those of ships ro-ro 11 thousand (- 15.9%) and 11 thousand unit (- 15.1%), those of rinfusiere 4 thousand (- 12.7%) and 4 thousand unit (- 7.9%), the ports of call of ships for gas of liquified oil 2 thousand (- 14.8%) and 2 thousand unit (- 8.5%) and those of ships for natural gas which liquified 224 (+1.8%) and 206 units (- 21.7%).

Last year the single Italian ports are scaled by 200 thousand ships (- 14.2%), of which 86 thousand in the first semester (- 21.0%) and 114 thousand in second (- 8.2%). Respective the first and second half of the 2020 fleeting ships have been 69 thousand (- 23.3%) and 96 thousand (- 8.9%), the tankers 4 thousand (- 3.5%) and 5 thousand (- 6.4%), portacontenitori 4 thousand (- 4.6%) and 4 thousand (- 1.3%), ships ro-ro 4 thousand (- 11.5%) and 5 thousand (- 2.2%), the ships for goods general 3 thousand (- 17.8%) and 3 thousand (- 8.8%), rinfusiere 933 (- 19.0%) and 878 (- 10.2%) and the ships for gas of liquified oil 403 (- 32.0%) and 505 (- 4.7%).

In entire the 2020 ports of Europe oriental they have received 100 thousand ships (- 6.5%), of which 46 thousand in the first semester (- 7.9%) and 54 thousand in second (- 5.2%).

Last year the marine traffic in the ports of the Americas has been of 496 thousand ships (- 12.8%), of which 245 thousand in the first semester (- 9.7%) and 251 thousand in second (- 15.7%). Respective in the first and second half of the 2020 North American ports they have received 168 thousand (- 9.2%) and 183 thousand ships (- 13.5%), Caribbean ports 16 thousand (- 12.7%) and 11 thousand ships (- 37.0%), the Central American harbour ports of call 17 thousand (- 11.4%) and 17 thousand ships (- 19.4%) and South American ports 44 thousand (- 9.8%) and 40 thousand ships (- 16.2%).

In entire the 2020 marine traffic in Asia it has been of 1,29 million ships (- 7.9%), of which 634 thousand in the first half (- 4.9%) and 658 thousand in the second half of year (- 10.6%). Respective in the first and second half of the year the ports of Asia oriental have received 322 thousand (- 0.8%) and 326 thousand ships (- 10.7%), the ports of Asian south-east 168 thousand (- 6.5%) and 177 thousand ships (- 10.1%), those of southern Asia 26 thousand (- 10.5%) and 28 thousand ships (- 6.6%), the ports of central Asia beyond thousands (+3.4%) and almost 2 thousand ships (+2.9%) and the ports of western Asia 117 thousand (- 11.7%) and 126 thousand ships (- 12.0%).

Last year the marine traffic in Africa has been of 84 thousand ships (- 17.6%), of which 43 thousand in the first semester (- 13.7%) and 41 thousand in second (- 21.3%).

In entire the 2020 ports of call of the ships in the ports of Oceania they have been 84 thousand (- 12.5%), of which 43 thousand in the first half (- 12.6%) and 41 thousand in the second half of year (- 12.3%).

