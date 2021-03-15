



March 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To February the traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong is diminished of -10,4%

In the first period of two months of the 2021 bending it has been of -2,4%

After a trimester November-January in which it had made to record an increase of +4.2% on the correspondent precedence period, to February 2021 the traffic of the container enlivened from the port of Hong Kong is returned to mark a piled bending being to 1,04 million teu, with a reduction of the -10,4% on the February last year.

In the first period of two months of the 2021 traffic it has been altogether pairs to 2,52 million teu, down of the -2,4% on the first two months of 2020.