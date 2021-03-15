



March 15, 2021

Original news In 2020 railway group Helvetic SBB it is incurred in the first loss after nine years of positive results

The revenues are diminished of -6,6%

In 2020, for the first time after nine exercises anniversaries of increase, because of the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 the volume of transactions of railway group Helvetic SBB CFF FFS is diminished being piled to 9,22 billion franchi Swiss, with determined decrease of the -6,6% on 2019 from the contraction of the -28,9% of the revenues deriving from the activities of transport of the passengers, attesting to 2,46 billion, and of the bending of the -8,8% of the revenues generated from the activities of transport of the goods, that they are come down to 761,5 million franchi Swiss. The group, for the first time after 14 years of positive performances, has concluded the exercise 2020 with an operating result and economic result both of sign negative and pairs respective to -514,7 million and clearly -617,0 million franchi, against an operating profit of 487,2 million and a profit clearly of 463,5 million in 2019. To the net loss of the 2020 they have contributed to the fleeting activities of transport with a contribution negative pairs to -668,7 million and the activities cargo with a contribution negative of -26,4 million. In this last segment SBB CFF FFS Switzerland Cargo it has recorded a net loss of -34,7 million franchi Swiss, while SBB CFF FFS International Cargo has totaled a profit clearly of 4,6 million.

The Helvetic company has evidenced that of 2020 has been the recorded more important loss from the scorporo of the railway group from the Confederation with the constitution of by right special a joint-stock company.

Last year the enlivened traffic fleeting from the Swiss group has been pairs to 11,7 billion passenger-km (- 40.6%) and the traffic of the clean goods to 16,0 billion ton-km (- 2.4%). The single volumes of traffic enlivened from SBB CFF FFS Switzerland Cargo are diminished of the -11,9%, while those enlivened from SBB CFF FFS International Cargo are increased of +1.6%.

