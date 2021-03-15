



March 15, 2021

Streaming will hold live on the channel youtube of the Municipality

Next friday will hold a round table online from the title "Livorno: the ecosystem logistic port-city-territory-community, job and portualità: an innovative vision for the future" that it will be transmitted in streaming from hours 15,30 to the 17,30 on the channel youtube of the Municipality of Livorno (www.bit.ly/3bqGyaD). The encounter joins on the issues in a cycle of webinar organized from NET of the logistics, portualità and integration city port in Italy.

The round table, promoted from the livornese municipal administration in collaboration with the international association for the relation between port and city NET of which the Common one he is collaborating associate and CNR IRISS of Naples, will be presided by the councilwoman to the Port and Integration Barbara Bonciani port-city that is also member of the scientific committee of NET.

To the encounter, besides the Bonciani, Ivano Russo, general manager of Confetra, Luciano Guerrieri, new president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea will participate Northern, Piero Neri, president of Confindustria Livorno and Massa Carrara, Paolo Dario, prorettore to Terza Missione of the Sant'Anna High school of Pisa, and Gloria Dari, president of Spedimar Livorno, recently named president of Confetra Tuscany. To facilitate the argument he will be Massimo Clemente, director CNR Iriss of Naples and the Scientific Committee NET.

Between the thematic focuses of the encounter: the national scenes of logistics 5,0, with particular reference to the ports and the integrated logistic chain; the automation and robotics as asset of support development of the portualità; the digital simplification and competitiveness of the system city-port; the vital human: reconversion of the competences and development of quality job.