



March 15, 2021

Original news Filt, Fit and Uilt ask the transport companies to put on medical competent for vaccinations

This contribution - they emphasize - will serve also in order to remember to the Country that the transports are one of its carrying aces

The general secretaries of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti, Stefano Malorgio, Salvatore Pellecchia and Claudio Tarlazzi, ask the enterprises of the field of the transports to quickly put on hand competent doctors for the administration of the vaccine for the Covid-19. "In this historical moment in which effort of the Country it is maximum in order to exit from the pandemic - they explain - we ask all the companies for the transports in Italy to put on their competent doctors immediately so that contribute to the campaign you vaccinate them and to become active part in the Plan Vaccinate them Covid Anti".

"This contribution - Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi add - will serve also in order to remember to the Country that the transports are one of its carrying aces. A field that also during the lockdown never has not been stopped, always guaranteeing mobility of people and essential assets. For this reason we consider is urgent to recover the delay and the forgetfulness for which the workers and the workers of the transports they have not been ricompresi in the essential services of the "Recommendations ad interim on the target groups of vaccination anti-SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19" 10th March, after obviously the health personnel and the police, for the administration of the vaccine, since in majority they work to contact with the public".