



March 16, 2021

Original news To January the traffic of the goods in the port of Naples is dropped of the -13,0%, to Salerno has grown of +7.4%

The container returns to grow in the port of call of the chief town

Last January the traffic of the goods in the ports of Naples, administered Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia from the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central is piled to 2,5 million tons, with a decrease of the -5,2% on January 2020, of which almost 1,4 million tons of cargos to the disembarkation, with a bending of the -11,5% that it is the eleventh variation percentage salary of consecutive sign negative, and 1,1 million to the boarding, with an increment of +4.3% that is the fourth consecutive salary.

In the single port of Naples the total traffic has been of 1,3 million tons, down of the -13,0% on January last year, while in the port of Salerno the traffic has recorded an increase of +7.4% attesting itself to 1,1 million tons.

In the port of Naples the single containerized trade has been of 543 thousand tons (+10.4%) totaled with a handling of containers pairs to 54 thousand teu, with an increase of +9.6% that is the first variation positive percentage after eight consecutive months of the reduction. The traffic of the rotabili has been pairs to 235 thousand tons (- 34.3%), that of the liquid bulk to 427 thousand tons (- 18.9%) and that of the bulk sand banks to 101 thousand tons (- 19.2%).

In the port of Salerno the traffic of the container has been of 390 thousand tons (- 4.2%) and are realized with a container handling pairs to 31 thousand teu (- 6.4%). In the field of the rotabili the total has been of 720 thousand tons (+15.3%) and in that of the solid bulk of beyond 9 thousand tons (- 13.7%).