



March 16, 2021

Last January the traffic of the goods in the Slovenian port of Koper is diminished of the -13,4% being is pairs to 1,44 million tons regarding 1,66 million in January 2020. The only segment of traffic in increase is that of the container with 803 thousand enlivened tons (+10.4%). The solid bulk and those liquid are diminished respective of -18,3% and -38,3% attesting to 304 thousand tons and 168 thousand tons. The rotabili have totaled 74 thousand tons (- 4.7%) and the goods conventional 87 thousand tons (- 58.1%).