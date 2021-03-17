



March 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third trimester of the 2020 traffic of the goods in the Greek ports it is dropped of -8,7%

The passengers have been 10,8 million (- 39.2%)

In the third trimester of the 2020 traffic of the goods in the Greek ports it has been pairs to 38,1 million tons, with a bending of the -8,7% on the period July-september of the year precedence. The Authority has announced today Greek Statistics specifying that the international traffic has been of 30,5 million tons (- 6.8%), of which 17,1 million cargos to the disembarkation (- 10.1%) and 13,4 million to boarding (- 2.1%), and the national traffic is piled to 7,6 million tons (- 15.7%).

In the first nine months last year the enlivened total has been of 113,7 million tons of goods, with a reduction of the -6,6% on the period January-september of 2019, of which 21,1 million tons of national traffic (- 16.2%) and 92,7 million tons of international traffic (- 4.1%), included 53,0 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 3.9%) and 39,7 million to the boarding (- 4.3%).

In the third trimester of the 2020 marine traffic of passengers in Greece it is diminished of the -39,2% being it are of 10,8 million people regarding 17,8 million in the correspondent period of the year precedence. The single national traffic has been of 10,5 million passengers (- 37.7%) and that international of 330 thousand fleeting (- 65.4%), of which 181 thousand to disembarkation (- 62.2%) and 149 thousand to the boarding (- 68.6%).

In the first nine months last year the total traffic has been almost 17,8 million passengers, down of the -44,3% on the same period of 2019, of which 17,2 million passengers of national traffic (- fleeting 43.2%) and 529 thousand of international traffic (- 65.9%), of which 278 thousand to disembarkation (- 65.0%) and 251 thousand to the boarding (- 66.8%).

