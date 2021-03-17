|
March 17, 2021
- In the third trimester of the 2020 traffic of the goods in the Greek ports it has been pairs to 38,1 million tons, with a bending of the -8,7% on the period July-september of the year precedence. The Authority has announced today Greek Statistics specifying that the international traffic has been of 30,5 million tons (- 6.8%), of which 17,1 million cargos to the disembarkation (- 10.1%) and 13,4 million to boarding (- 2.1%), and the national traffic is piled to 7,6 million tons (- 15.7%).
- In the first nine months last year the enlivened total has been of 113,7 million tons of goods, with a reduction of the -6,6% on the period January-september of 2019, of which 21,1 million tons of national traffic (- 16.2%) and 92,7 million tons of international traffic (- 4.1%), included 53,0 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 3.9%) and 39,7 million to the boarding (- 4.3%).
- In the third trimester of the 2020 marine traffic of passengers in Greece it is diminished of the -39,2% being it are of 10,8 million people regarding 17,8 million in the correspondent period of the year precedence. The single national traffic has been of 10,5 million passengers (- 37.7%) and that international of 330 thousand fleeting (- 65.4%), of which 181 thousand to disembarkation (- 62.2%) and 149 thousand to the boarding (- 68.6%).
- In the first nine months last year the total traffic has been almost 17,8 million passengers, down of the -44,3% on the same period of 2019, of which 17,2 million passengers of national traffic (- fleeting 43.2%) and 529 thousand of international traffic (- 65.9%), of which 278 thousand to disembarkation (- 65.0%) and 251 thousand to the boarding (- 66.8%).