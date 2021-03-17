



March 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The projects for the decarbonizzazione of the shipping I am in fast increase, in particular in Asia

Beyond the half they receive financings direct publics

The number of projects that have the scope to develop technologies in order to return the transport marine to emissions zero is in strong increase, in particular in Asia. It evidences the second edition of the relationship, now to semiannual cadence, from the title "Mapping of zero emission pilots and demostration projects" that Zero Coalition is realized by the Getting to, the partnership between Global the Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean action and the Economic World Forum turns to promote the decarbonizzazione of the shipping.

Regarding the edition precedence, that it had mappato 66 projects centralized on the technologies for the reduction of the emissions of the marine transport, the new relationship has characterized 106, pivoted mainly on the naval technologies, on the alternative fuel production and on the systems of bunkeraggio and of it recharges. In particular - the document specifies - the new edition has recorded a remarkable increase of the projects for the development of great ships with system of propulsion fed to ammonia, with the launch of ten specific important projects that from there they have elevated the total number to 14. For the ships of smaller dimensions, it continues to prevail instead the tendency to develop technologies for it I use of the hydrogen which naval fuel and for the employment of batteries electrical workers, or for the combination between these two technologies. Moreover the relationship explains that for the projects centralized on the fuel production a preference is found towards production Power-to-X the fuel centralized mainly on the hydrogen.

Illustrating how much found more recently, Jesse Fahnestock, project director near Global the Maritime Forum and coauthor of the relationship with Connor Bingham, have explained that "in last the six months about a 10% of the projects an increase of their dimension or capacity has shown or they are passed by the phase of study to that demonstrative".

Moreover the new relationship finds that if the majority of the characterized projects, 71, has meaningful ties with Europe, the Asian projects are gone up by 16 in the first edition to 31 in the second one. "The new mapping - Fahnestock has confirmed - includes the double quantity of Asian projects. Based on the tempistica of the projects that we have characterized - it has specified - we consider that in Asia it is in existence an increase of the activities".

The relationship explains then that of the 106 mappati projects, 54, that is little more of the half, they receive a sure quota financings directed publics, financings that for the majority come from Europe. Moreover the continuous majority de financings publics to being turned to projects that regard the production on wide fuel scale.





