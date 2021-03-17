



March 17, 2021

In descendent phase also the degree of accessibility to the net of the nation

In the first trimester of this year the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) relative to Italy, the index elaborated from the Conference of the United Nations on the Commerce and Development (UNCTAD) in order to define the degree of accessibility of the nations to the world-wide net of services of containerized marine transport, turns out pairs to 75 regarding the maximum rating pairs to 100 reported to the first trimester of 2006, with an increment of +9.3% on the first trimester of the 2020, but however inferior to the level reached record of 77 in according to trimester last year before feeding a trend of bending in coincidence with the impact on the economic activities of the pandemic of Covid-19.

The UNCTAD has returned note also the last reading of own Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), that it has the scope to define the position of every port in the within of the world-wide Network of the containerized marine services and has also it for reference the maximum rating 100 pairs to relative to the first trimester of 2006. Between the Italian ports that more anticipate elevated index PLSCI, the port of Gioia Tauro records an index pairs to 57 and in increase regarding 49 in the first trimester of 2020, but down regarding 58 in the precedence three trimesters. The relative index to the port of Genoa has gone progressively dropping from 55 in the first trimester of 2020 to 52 in the first trimester of 2021. Also the index of connectivity of the port of La Spezia in the within of the world-wide net of line services has followed a decrease trend passing from 45 in the first trimester last year to 38 in the first trimester of 2021. In light decrease also the relative index to the port of Trieste that turns out come down respective from 34 to 33, so as that of the port of Naples passed from 25 to 24. Stable, instead, the index of the port of Livorno that turns out pairs to 27, so as that of the port of Civitavecchia pairs to 20. Decreasing the relative indices to the From Liguria, come down from 19 to 15, the port of Salerno, come down port of Savona-Go from 15 to 14, and of the port of Ravenna, passed from 10 to 9. More emphasized the contraction of the index of the port of Venice that is come down from 19 to 11. Stable the index of the port of Ancona that turns out pairs to 9.

