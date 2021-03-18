



March 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DP World clearly has archived item 2020 with a profit of 942 million dollars (- 21.1%)

The revenues are increased of +11.0%

In 2020, year in which the harbour terminals of the group of Dubay they have enlivened a containerized trade pairs to beyond 71,2 million teu, analogous volume to that of the year precedence ( of 8 February 2021), DP World has recorded revenues pairs to 8,53 billion dollars, with an increment of +11.0% on the year precedence that is yields of an increase of marked +17.7% in the first semester of the 2020 continuation from a rise of +5.5% in the following semester.

In entire the 2020 operating profit it is piled to 1,96 billion dollars, with a decrease of the -6,2% that is the result of a totaled bending of the -18,0% in the first half of the year and from an increase of +6.9% in the second half. The terminalista group DP World has closed 2020 with a profit clearly of 942,0 million dollars, a generated decrease of the -21,1% from a decrease of the -51,3% recorded in the first semester and an increase of +18.8% in the second half of the year.

