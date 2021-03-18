



March 18, 2021

Original news Last month the traffic of the container in the port of Valencia has grown of +1.4%

In the first period of two months of the 2021 +3.5% are enlivened 917 thousand teu ()

Last month the traffic of the goods in the harbour system of Valencia is piled to 6,66 million tons, with an increment of +2.1% on February 2020. In the single segment of the container the traffic has been pairs to 444 thousand teu, with an increase of generated +1.4% - it has specified the Harbour Authority of Valencia - from the rise of +5.5% of the full containers, in particular of those in export (+13.3%), that it has more than compensated the decrease of the -12,2% of the container empty, in particular of those in transit (- 27.4%).

In the first period of two months of the 2021 total traffic of the goods it has been pairs to 13,5 million tons, with an increase of +5.9% on the same period last year. In the field of the container the traffic has been pairs to 917 thousand teu (+3.5%).