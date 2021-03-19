ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
March 19, 2021

In the 2020 profit clearly of terminalista group PSA it has recorded a decrease of -5,9%

Revenues in increase of +2.5%

Terminalista group PSA International of Singapore has closed 2020, year in which own harbour terminals they have recorded an increase of +1.7% of the traffic of the enlivened container having had almost 87 million teu(on 14 January 2021), with revenues pairs to 4,18 billion dollars, an increment of +2.5% on the exercise anniversary 2019. The operating profit is diminished of the -4,2% coming down to 1,65 billion dollars and down of the -5,9% it has turned out also the profit clearly that it is piled to 1,19 billion dollars.




